Kim Kardashian Strips for 'Soft Porn' Shoot as She and Sister Kourtney Heal Long-Running Dolce & Gabbana Beef

Kardashian stripped down to see-through lingerie and a leopard print bra while unveiling the new Dolce&Gabbana x SKIMS collection, co-designed alongside fashion icons Domenico and Stefano.

Kourtney, 45, meanwhile, is seen wearing matching bold leopard-print catsuits.

One fan said online: "This looks like a Italian soft porn shoot… but glad they've made up!"

In a statement, Domenico and Stefano expressed their admiration for the Kardashians, saying: "We hold a genuine affection for Kim and her family.

"Our shared bond, rooted in a long-standing friendship, naturally inspired this new collaboration centered on inclusivity and body positivity — values close to our hearts and core to Skims."