Kim Kardashian Strips for 'Soft Porn' Shoot as She and Sister Kourtney Heal Long-Running Dolce & Gabbana Beef
Kim Kardashian has stripped off for a new Dolce & Gabbana shoot — which fans have compared to "soft porn".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 44, has healed her long-running rift with the fashion giant by appearing in their new campaign alongside her sister Kourtney, who also had beef with the brand.
Kardashian stripped down to see-through lingerie and a leopard print bra while unveiling the new Dolce&Gabbana x SKIMS collection, co-designed alongside fashion icons Domenico and Stefano.
Kourtney, 45, meanwhile, is seen wearing matching bold leopard-print catsuits.
One fan said online: "This looks like a Italian soft porn shoot… but glad they've made up!"
In a statement, Domenico and Stefano expressed their admiration for the Kardashians, saying: "We hold a genuine affection for Kim and her family.
"Our shared bond, rooted in a long-standing friendship, naturally inspired this new collaboration centered on inclusivity and body positivity — values close to our hearts and core to Skims."
But the Italian fashion duo haven't always been so keen on the Kardashians.
In 2019, Stefano made headlines by calling the reality TV stars "the most cheap people in the world" on social media.
And in 2015, both he and Domenico faced backlash for comments about children born via in vitro fertilisation. Kim has two children through surrogacy.
But, in May's 2022, the family's relationship with the brand seemed to thaw when they hosted Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker
- 'Money Over Ethics': Kim Kardashian Torn To Shreds Over Collab With Dolce & Gabbana After Fashion Brand's Scandal-Plagued History
- Kim Kardashian Accused Of Appropriation After Draya Michele Calls Out Skims Ad Featuring Sister Kourtney & Megan Fox: 'Black Women Are Always The Blueprint'
- Kim Kardashian's Motherhood Nightmare: Reality TV Veteran Admits She's 'Basically Raising Four Kids By Myself' After Kanye West Marriage Disaster
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The bride wore several Dolce & Gabbana gowns, and the entire 'KarJenners', including their children, wore a mix of new and vintage pieces for the event.
RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday Kim threw shade at ex-husband Kanye West while opening up about motherhood.
The star confessed she's "basically raising four kids by myself" while reflecting on her co-parenting challenges.
Kardashian was married to West, 47, from 2014 to 2022. The former couple share four children together – North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.
The Skims founder candidly discussed being a mother-of-four during a recent appearance on the What In the Winkler? podcast, hosted by Happy Days star Henry Winkler's wife Stacey and daughter Zoe.
While Kardashian refrained from directly naming her ex-husband, she hinted there was an unequal balance in her co-parenting journey with West, regardless of the "kind of help" her billionaire status affords her.
She told Zoe: "I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I’m basically raising four kids by myself."
Kardashian went on to highlight the importance of keeping a normal routine with her kids and being involved in their daily lives, which could be interpreted as another subtle dig at the Gold Digger rapper.
She explained taking her children to school was one daily duty that was "really important" to her, adding: "That’s just, like, my bonding time."
While the reality star didn't shy away from acknowledging how her wealth provided her an abundance of resources to help raising her children, Kardashian confessed she still feels overwhelmed with responsibility even if she doesn't show it.
She said: "It's not something that I talk about a lot… because I feel like there is always a lot of judgement."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.