SEPARATE LIVES: First Lady-Elect Melania Trump Set to Dramatically Snub The White House — Plans to Live in D.C. Part-Time as Part of Renegotiated Prenup With The Don
Melania Trump is said to be planning to snub centuries-old tradition following husband Donald Trump's election win.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the incoming first lady won't be packing her bags to move back into the White House full-time. Instead, she's expected to split her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.
Insiders claimed the unconventional living arrangement is part of an alleged renegotiated prenup between Melania, 54, and Trump, 78.
Sources alleged Melania began renegotiating the terms of her prenup amid her husband's numerous legal woes while he was still on the campaign trail.
An insider told PageSix: "Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new 'postnup' agreement between herself and Donald Trump."
"This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement."
They added: "This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … (Donald) has suffered."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the president-elect faced an onslaught of legal cases prior to winning the presidential election.
Currently, he owes former columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape and defamation, over $90million following judgments in two of her civil cases. Trump was first ordered to pay Carroll $5million after a jury found him liable for sexual assault and defamation.
He was then ordered to pay Carroll $83.3million in her second case, which determined damages for defamation since he was already found liable in the first trial. Interest for both judgements has continued to accrue until the appeals process ends.
In his New York business fraud civil trial, Trump and his business were ordered to pay $355million after they were found to have engaged in decades-long scheme duping banks and insurers.
Due to his ongoing legal cases, a key factor in the renegotiation was said to be because Melania was "most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron."
The source said: "Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgments."
As a result, the updated terms "provide a more solid future" for Melania and Barron, 18, in the event she divorces Trump. Though the source added: "It's not that she threatened to leave him. It’s definitely the underlying idea."
Another source said: "I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there's a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain."
According to CNN, sources claimed Melania has also built a close friend group in Florida which further influenced her decision to continue living in the state while her husband is in Washington D.C.
While Melania is not expected to move into the White House full-time, she will likely travel to D.C. frequently to attend State dinners and other presidential engagements.
