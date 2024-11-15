SEPARATE LIVES: First Lady-Elect Melania Trump Set to Dramatically Snub The White House — Plans to Live in D.C. Part-Time as Part of Renegotiated Prenup With The Don

Melania Trump is said to be planning to snub centuries-old tradition following husband Donald Trump's election win.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the incoming first lady won't be packing her bags to move back into the White House full-time. Instead, she's expected to split her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.

Insiders claimed the unconventional living arrangement is part of an alleged renegotiated prenup between Melania, 54, and Trump, 78.