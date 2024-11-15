Hollywood Revolt: 'Family Ties' Star Declares Woke Era is 'Over' After Trump's Prez Win — as Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Snow White 'Pig' Rachel Zegler

Speaking on Fox News, Bateman, 58, said: "What I’m really excited about is that the political correctness, the sort of woke era, is over, because you need, you need mob mentality momentum in order to keep that going, in order to threaten people if they're not thinking and talking the way you do, to threaten their lives, threaten their careers, threaten their place in society.

"You need that momentum in order to do that, and when Trump won presidency again, that cut that momentum off. So this whole woke era is over."

Bateman was then asked by host Jesse Watters if woke culture "was really over?" and whether "cancel culture" is now a thing of the past.