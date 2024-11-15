Hollywood Revolt: 'Family Ties' Star Declares Woke Era is 'Over' After Trump's Prez Win — as Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Snow White 'Pig' Rachel Zegler
Hollywood stars are rejoicing the “woke era being over” following Donald Trump’s election win.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Family Ties actress Justine Bateman is the latest famous face to express her excitement surrounding America’s future.
Speaking on Fox News, Bateman, 58, said: "What I’m really excited about is that the political correctness, the sort of woke era, is over, because you need, you need mob mentality momentum in order to keep that going, in order to threaten people if they're not thinking and talking the way you do, to threaten their lives, threaten their careers, threaten their place in society.
"You need that momentum in order to do that, and when Trump won presidency again, that cut that momentum off. So this whole woke era is over."
Bateman was then asked by host Jesse Watters if woke culture "was really over?" and whether "cancel culture" is now a thing of the past.
She responded: "Well, I'm saying you need that. I mean, when you look at mob mentality, there needed to be a mob, a mob mentality momentum.
"And if you don't have that, it dies out. And I'm talking about, yes, things have changed politically, obviously, but there's, it’s spiritual. It's a spiritual shift."
Bateman argued this "spiritual shift" began "when Elon Musk bought Twitter and turned it into X, and it really changed when Donald Trump won this presidency, I can feel it. Definitely. I can."
Meanwhile, political pundit Megyn Kelly, 53, has branded Disney star Rachel Zegler “a pig” after the Snow White reboot actress said she wished supporters of President-elect Trump would “never know peace.”
She called out Zegler, 23, as well as Disney, during her SiriusXM show Thursday, accusing the starlet of having poorly articulated political takes.
Kelly said: “Picture this, a Broadway actress who said, ‘F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.’ That person would be fired so fast it would make your head spin.
“Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense.”
She added: "There's something wrong with this person," Kelly said of Zegler.
Carano was fired from Disney's Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian in 2021 after she compared the treatment of conservatives in contemporary America to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.
Zegler plays the eponymous Disney character Snow White in the upcoming live-action remake of the classic cartoon.
The Gen Z star took to Instagram in the wake of the presidential election calling out Trump supporters for "leaning" the country in a negative direction.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I find myself speechless in the midst of this.
"Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in.
"Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in.
"There is a deep sickness in this country, shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy."
Zegler has since apologized, admitting she let her "emotions get the best of me."
