Hugh Hefner's Playboy Bunny Ex-Wife Describes Skin Crawling Sex With Former Mogul as 'Robotic' — Outlines His Five-Step Seduction Method
Hugh Hefner's last wife has candidly shared what life was like at the Playboy Mansion and the "robotic" sex she had with the late millionaire.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Crystal Hefner has shared details about Hugh's final years in her book, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.
The former Playboy bunny, who met Hefner at a Halloween party in 2008 when she was 21 and he was 60 years her senior, described the five-step seduction method employed by Hefner.
In her book, Crystal wrote: "The dimming of the lights. The music. The p---. Passing the pot. And then the sex."
She described the bedroom routines as "odd and robotic."
Despite the popular perceptions of the mansion, she mentioned how the intimate moments between her and Hugh were devoid of fun or sensuality, instead following a well-rehearsed script.
Crystal wrote: "This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time.
"Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas.
"Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy. Or maybe it was never fun and sexy."
Crystal expressed her preference for group encounters over one-on-one intimacy with Hefner, referring to their private rendezvous as "little blue pill nights."
She also revealed how Hugh often needed medication and music to perform, with the same Madonna song, Dress You Up, playing to set the mood.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Crystal mentioned intimate details about her marriage to Hugh in an interview with Howard Stern, where she painted a less idealistic picture of her relationship with the Playboy magnate.
She revealed: "I'm not turned on by Hef, sorry."
Crystal also claimed the late Playboy icon only lasted "about two seconds" in bed.
However, when Hugh passed away in 2017, Crystal expressed her gratitude for the impact he had on her life, describing him as an "American hero" and "a pioneer", acknowledging the profound influence he had on her personal growth and outlook.
The former Playboy model told People: "I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful.
"He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand and telling him how much I love him."
The Playboy Mansion, known for its lavish lifestyle and eccentricities, housed a unique setting where the millionaire's persona reigned supreme.
Hugh's home also featured a private zoo with exotic birds and a mysterious room named "The Elvis Room", where the legendary musician himself was rumored to have spent time with Playboy bunnies.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.