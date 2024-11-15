Hugh Hefner's Playboy Bunny Ex-Wife Describes Skin Crawling Sex With Former Mogul as 'Robotic' — Outlines His Five-Step Seduction Method

The former Playboy bunny, who met Hefner at a Halloween party in 2008 when she was 21 and he was 60 years her senior, described the five-step seduction method employed by Hefner.

In her book, Crystal wrote: "The dimming of the lights. The music. The p---. Passing the pot. And then the sex."

She described the bedroom routines as "odd and robotic."

Despite the popular perceptions of the mansion, she mentioned how the intimate moments between her and Hugh were devoid of fun or sensuality, instead following a well-rehearsed script.

Crystal wrote: "This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time.

"Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas.

"Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy. Or maybe it was never fun and sexy."