'I Was Upset': Hugh Hefner's Son Claims His Dad's Will Was Changed When He Was 'Incoherent' Shortly Before Death
Hugh Hefner's son Marston Hefner has claimed that his father's will was changed — and his inheritance reduced — shortly before the Playboy founder died in 2017 at 91, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"From my understanding, I did not receive all the funds meant to go to me in terms of what my dad wanted me to get," Marston, who now earns money on OnlyFans, told The New York Post.
"And nobody f------ knew that the will was being changed until [after] he passed away," he added. "I did not know the will was changed until we received the will."
Marston, 34, made similar claims earlier this week during an appearance on the Girls Next Level podcast hosted by his dad's onetime girlfriends Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.
"The year that he passed away, he changed the will," Marston recalled. "I was like, 'Why?' When he didn't know what was up or down half of the time, why would he change his will?'"
Marston claimed that his stepmother Crystal Harris, who married Hef in 2012, was "a master manipulator" and added that "The first person who got the money, in my opinion, if I remember it, was Crystal."
Crystal denied Marston's assertions, telling The Post, "This story is untrue and was discredited by Hef’s estate attorney who wrote his will years before Hef passed."
In response, Marston clarified, "I am not sure if [her getting the money first] is accurate … I don’t know who changed the will. My memory is that the change was made within a year before his passing. This was an addition, not a changing of the previous planning."
"I was upset," he continued. "When they were explaining the inheritance and how it would work, I was baffled. I didn’t understand."
The Daily Mail reported that per a pre-nup, Hef left Crystal with $5 million in cash and a home worth around $7 million. The rest of his $43 million estate was split between his children Marston, Cooper, 32, Christie, 71, and David, 68, his alma mater the University of Southern California, and several charities.
"There is nothing I can do. I’m happy with what I got," said Marston, who shares a 10-month-old son, Forrest, with wife Anna Lambropoulos. “I’m grateful to be in a financially secure situation. I can provide for my family and have a blessed life. I don’t have hard feelings and resentment. I just want to put out how I feel."
"We were close. He hugged me and said he loved me," Marston said of his father. "But my opinion is that he was not close or affectionate to most people. I lived next door. I visited. I played Backgammon every Sunday. There was a wall between him and everyone else, including me."
But in his final months, things changed. "We would play, and my dad would not know the moves to make," Marston recalled. "He knew Backgammon better than his ABCs. In my opinion, he was compromised. If he didn’t know where he was or what game he was playing, why was he changing his will?"
"The Mansion became a lot more empty — it was sad," he said. "People who used to visit weren’t visiting. He didn’t go down the stairs. It was a different atmosphere. He started going on pain medication because of his bad back. There was no restriction on how much medicine he could take. He was incoherent."