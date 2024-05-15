'I Was Upset': Hugh Hefner's Son Claims His Dad's Will Was Changed When He Was 'Incoherent' Shortly Before Death

Hugh Hefner's son Marston Hefner has claimed that his father's will was changed — and his inheritance reduced — shortly before the Playboy founder died in 2017 at 91, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"From my understanding, I did not receive all the funds meant to go to me in terms of what my dad wanted me to get," Marston, who now earns money on OnlyFans, told The New York Post.

"And nobody f------ knew that the will was being changed until [after] he passed away," he added. "I did not know the will was changed until we received the will."