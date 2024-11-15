Katie Holmes 'A Rock' For Former 'Dawson's Creek' Love James Van Der Beek After He Reveals Devastating Cancer Diagnosis
Katie Holmes is by her former co-star James Van Der Beek's side as he battles cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Holmes has reached out to fellow Dawson's Creek star after he revealed he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
A source shared the actress is "completely broken-hearted" over the diagnoses and reached out to Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, to offer her support.
The insider revealed: "She even offered to get on a plane to Texas and help out with the kids."
Van Der Beek and Kimberly, share six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.
"James and Kimberly were incredibly touched, especially as Katie is in the middle of a Broadway show, but they have plenty of support for now," the source noted referring to Holmes starring as Mrs. Webb in Our Town.
The insider shared with New Idea magazine: "She's also sent them a care package with an open offer to call on her any time. She's worried and desperate to help out in any way she can."
Holmes played Joey Porter on the teen drama, the love interest of Van Der Beek's character, Dawson Leery.
Earlier this month, the 47-year-old revealed his diagnosis, sharing: "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."
However, Van Der Beek explained he felt forced to reveal his diagnosis sooner than expected.
He explained on Instagram: "There's no playbook for how (to) announce these things, but I'd planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon, to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms," and he had to go public when he "was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."
The star continued: "I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.
"I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I’m ready."
Van Der Beek also apologized to his family who found out about his cancer via the media.
He said: "Apologies to all the people in my life who I'd planned on telling myself.
"Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."
Meanwhile, Van Der Beek is doing all he can to raise awareness for colorectal cancer, even stripping off his clothes.
The actor is part of the cast for The Real Full Monty, an upcoming TV special which will have Van Der Beek in the nude.
The special, debuting on December 9 on Fox, will be a two-hour special that will air in order to spread awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.
He will also join Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli, and others on the cast.
Van Der Beek will detail how cancer has changed his life in the special.
According to an insider, Van Der Beek star "was very open and talked about his diagnosis with the other contestants' during filming, which took place earlier this year."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.