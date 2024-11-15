top russian naval commander accused of war crimes assassinated in ukraine planted car bombing

The hit — carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine — was justified after Trankovsky ordered missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, according to the sources.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles probes into serious crimes, called the assassination an act of terrorism but stopped short of identifying the serviceman.

Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russia’s security services, only identified him as "Valery T" — describing him as a "captain first rank" for the Black Sea Fleet and a former chief of staff of the missile ship brigade.