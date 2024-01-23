Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Crystal Hefner

Hugh Hefner's Widow Admits She Doesn't Want Her Wedding Ring From the Playboy Founder

crystal hefner still has hugh ring pp
Source: MEGA

Crystal Hefner admits she doesn't want the wedding ring Hugh gave her.

By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal revealed that she still has the wedding ring he gave her, but she doesn't exactly want it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Crystal, 37, made the confession during an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, in which she dished about life after Hugh's death, as well as forthcoming tell-all, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

Article continues below advertisement
crystal hefner
Source: MEGA

Crystal explained why she tried to sell her wedding ring on the 'Hollywood Raw' podcast.

At one point during the interview Holt asked about "an infamous moment when paparazzi caught you selling your ring."

"So that became a really big news story about, because it was like them saying it was a $90,000 ring, you were selling it, they caught you. Do you, you know how they knew it? Or was there a tip off or was there anything that went down that gave them advanced notice?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh hefner crystal hefner never in love with playboy founder tell all
Source: MEGA

Crystal said she wasn't 'desperate for money' when she took the ring to a San Diego jeweler.

Crystal proceeded to tell her side of the "infamous moment" but not before setting the record straight on the ring's hefty price tag, "Well, first off, the ring was about 40,000 or 50,000."

"I dunno, this gives me a little PTSD because I thought, okay, I don't know what to do with this," Crystal explained her thought process on unloading the ring. "Do I sell it? Do I, whatever? And it made it seem that I was desperate for money or something, which wasn't the case. I just wanted to get rid of it."

The 37-year-old widow explained that she took the ring to a San Diego jewelry store owned by a high school friend who offered to look at it.

MORE ON:
Crystal Hefner
Article continues below advertisement
crystal hefner
Source: MEGA

Crystal claims she was ambushed by paparazzi at the jewelry store.

"I'm like, okay, somewhere I feel safe and not attacked from everyone and I don't know what's going to happen, so I can go to this person's jewelry store if they want it, they can buy it and whatever," Crystal continued.

Crystal recalled going to the store, "I'm talking to them and my little friend seems a bit nervous, and then TMZ pops out and in my face, 'what are you here? What you're selling this ring?'"

She said she "immediately ran out" and started "crying" over the ambush, adding, "He completely set me up for a shout out for his jewelry store."

Article continues below advertisement
hugh hefner crystal hefner never in love with playboy founder tell all
Source: MEGA

Crystal confessed that she still has the ring but was open for 'any ideas' on what to do with it.

Holt noted that San Diego is not a place where "paparazzi are normally at," to which Crystal doubled down, "No, they called him to try and get attention on the jewelry store."

"And when Hef and I got married for real, or the second dime and bought me another ring, it's similar," Crystal added. "Same thing. And I still have it because it's like, what do I do with it? I mean, if you guys have any ideas, what do you do?"

"I mean, if you guys have any ideas, what do you do? Do you just hang on to it forever? I don't want it."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.