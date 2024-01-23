Hugh Hefner's Widow Admits She Doesn't Want Her Wedding Ring From the Playboy Founder
Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal revealed that she still has the wedding ring he gave her, but she doesn't exactly want it, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Crystal, 37, made the confession during an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, in which she dished about life after Hugh's death, as well as forthcoming tell-all, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.
At one point during the interview Holt asked about "an infamous moment when paparazzi caught you selling your ring."
"So that became a really big news story about, because it was like them saying it was a $90,000 ring, you were selling it, they caught you. Do you, you know how they knew it? Or was there a tip off or was there anything that went down that gave them advanced notice?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Crystal proceeded to tell her side of the "infamous moment" but not before setting the record straight on the ring's hefty price tag, "Well, first off, the ring was about 40,000 or 50,000."
"I dunno, this gives me a little PTSD because I thought, okay, I don't know what to do with this," Crystal explained her thought process on unloading the ring. "Do I sell it? Do I, whatever? And it made it seem that I was desperate for money or something, which wasn't the case. I just wanted to get rid of it."
The 37-year-old widow explained that she took the ring to a San Diego jewelry store owned by a high school friend who offered to look at it.
- Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef
- Revenge Of The Bunny: Hugh Hefner’s Ex-Girlfriends 'The Shannon Twins' & Holly Madison Working On New Project
- Hugh Hefner’s Former Girlfriends, The Shannon Twins, Reveal Playboy Mansion Secrets, Detail PTSD They Suffer From Due To Strict Rules
"I'm like, okay, somewhere I feel safe and not attacked from everyone and I don't know what's going to happen, so I can go to this person's jewelry store if they want it, they can buy it and whatever," Crystal continued.
Crystal recalled going to the store, "I'm talking to them and my little friend seems a bit nervous, and then TMZ pops out and in my face, 'what are you here? What you're selling this ring?'"
She said she "immediately ran out" and started "crying" over the ambush, adding, "He completely set me up for a shout out for his jewelry store."
Holt noted that San Diego is not a place where "paparazzi are normally at," to which Crystal doubled down, "No, they called him to try and get attention on the jewelry store."
"And when Hef and I got married for real, or the second dime and bought me another ring, it's similar," Crystal added. "Same thing. And I still have it because it's like, what do I do with it? I mean, if you guys have any ideas, what do you do?"
"I mean, if you guys have any ideas, what do you do? Do you just hang on to it forever? I don't want it."