Queen Camilla 'Refusing to Forgive' Prince Harry for Trashing Royal Family in His Moany Memoir: 'She's Blocking His Return to The Firm'

Crabby Queen Camilla has vowed to keep stepson Prince Harry from worming his way back into the good graces of his father, King Charles, because she's still steamed over the redheaded rebel and his wife relentlessly trashing Britain's royal family, courtiers confided.

According to tipsters, hopeful Harry hasn't given up on repairing his wrecked relationship with his relatives but his livid stepmother is saying that will happen over her dead body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's ready to raise hell over it. There's no chance she will ever forgive Harry," a palace insider warned.