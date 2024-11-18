Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Camilla

Queen Camilla 'Refusing to Forgive' Prince Harry for Trashing Royal Family in His Moany Memoir: 'She's Blocking His Return to The Firm'

queen camilla refusing to forgive prince harry
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla is said to be refusing to forgive Prince Harry for his memoir and is blocking his return to the royal fold.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Crabby Queen Camilla has vowed to keep stepson Prince Harry from worming his way back into the good graces of his father, King Charles, because she's still steamed over the redheaded rebel and his wife relentlessly trashing Britain's royal family, courtiers confided.

According to tipsters, hopeful Harry hasn't given up on repairing his wrecked relationship with his relatives but his livid stepmother is saying that will happen over her dead body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's ready to raise hell over it. There's no chance she will ever forgive Harry," a palace insider warned.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla refusing to forgive prince harry large
Source: MEGA

Camilla is said to have has vowed to keep stepson Prince Harry from worming his way back into the good graces of his father, King Charles, because she's still steamed over Harry and his wife’s relentlessly trashing Britain's royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline previously reported, the Duke of Sussex and his American-born wife, Meghan Markle ditched their royal duties in 2020, moved to her home state of California and repeatedly slammed the royals from afar.

But spywitnesses said homesick Harry has been making efforts to return to the fold with his recent solo trips to England!

Royal watchers suggested the prince is making progress as he received public messages for his 40th birthday in September from his brother and sister-in-law William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales – as well as his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla refusing to forgive prince harry
Source: MEGA

Royal watchers say Harry is being frozen out of his family.

Article continues below advertisement

But sources point out there were no pronouncements from perturbed Camilla, who the duke dubbed "dangerous" and "the villain" in his memoir, Spare.

The insider said Camilla who was the king's longtime mistress during his marriage to his sons late mother, Princess Diana – is "never going to forget" what Harry wrote about her!

"She's going to do whatever she can to block his return", the source insisted.

Despite Harry and his honey claiming some of the royals were coldhearted and racist, the mole squealed "many people in the family have softened their stance" toward him!

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla refusing to forgive prince harry
Source: MEGA

An insider said Camilla, who was the king's longtime mistress during his marriage to Harry's mum Princess Diana, is ‘never going to forget’ what he wrote about her.

MORE ON:
Camilla

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"Even William is being a little bit more forgiving, now that he sees Harry is detaching himself from Meghan. Lately, there's been a lot of talk about perhaps welcoming him back over the holidays.

And going a step further, there's now been some discussion about how he could be integrated back into the family", the insider explained.

As RadarOnline previously reported, a loose-lipped courtier claimed hostilities between Harry and the queen intensified after the concerned son raced from America to the UK earlier this year following his father's shocking cancer diagnosis but was given the bum's rush by Camilla after just 30 minutes!

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla refusing to forgive prince harry
Source: MEGA

A source said: ‘Even William is being a little bit more forgiving, now that he sees Harry is detaching himself from Meghan.'

Article continues below advertisement

Sources have whispered Charles' days may be numbered – but haughty Camilla keeps running interference to keep Harry from even making a friendly visit!

"She can't stomach the thought of coming face to face with him, let alone showing him any kind of mercy", the insider spilled.

Last year, tipsters told RadarOnline.com Camilla and Charles were duking it out after she forbade Harry from seeing his father or staying at any royal property – without an appointment.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla refusing to forgive prince harry
Source: MEGA

Camilla ‘can't stomach the thought of coming face to face with Harry', an insider said.

And, according to spies, she hasn't changed her tune.

The insider confided: "She's made it clear she believes Harry's a wolf in sheep's clothing and insists he brings nothing but stress. drama and poison to the family"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.