Queen Camilla 'Refusing to Forgive' Prince Harry for Trashing Royal Family in His Moany Memoir: 'She's Blocking His Return to The Firm'
Crabby Queen Camilla has vowed to keep stepson Prince Harry from worming his way back into the good graces of his father, King Charles, because she's still steamed over the redheaded rebel and his wife relentlessly trashing Britain's royal family, courtiers confided.
According to tipsters, hopeful Harry hasn't given up on repairing his wrecked relationship with his relatives but his livid stepmother is saying that will happen over her dead body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's ready to raise hell over it. There's no chance she will ever forgive Harry," a palace insider warned.
As RadarOnline previously reported, the Duke of Sussex and his American-born wife, Meghan Markle ditched their royal duties in 2020, moved to her home state of California and repeatedly slammed the royals from afar.
But spywitnesses said homesick Harry has been making efforts to return to the fold with his recent solo trips to England!
Royal watchers suggested the prince is making progress as he received public messages for his 40th birthday in September from his brother and sister-in-law William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales – as well as his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.
But sources point out there were no pronouncements from perturbed Camilla, who the duke dubbed "dangerous" and "the villain" in his memoir, Spare.
The insider said Camilla who was the king's longtime mistress during his marriage to his sons late mother, Princess Diana – is "never going to forget" what Harry wrote about her!
"She's going to do whatever she can to block his return", the source insisted.
Despite Harry and his honey claiming some of the royals were coldhearted and racist, the mole squealed "many people in the family have softened their stance" toward him!
"Even William is being a little bit more forgiving, now that he sees Harry is detaching himself from Meghan. Lately, there's been a lot of talk about perhaps welcoming him back over the holidays.
And going a step further, there's now been some discussion about how he could be integrated back into the family", the insider explained.
As RadarOnline previously reported, a loose-lipped courtier claimed hostilities between Harry and the queen intensified after the concerned son raced from America to the UK earlier this year following his father's shocking cancer diagnosis but was given the bum's rush by Camilla after just 30 minutes!
Sources have whispered Charles' days may be numbered – but haughty Camilla keeps running interference to keep Harry from even making a friendly visit!
"She can't stomach the thought of coming face to face with him, let alone showing him any kind of mercy", the insider spilled.
Last year, tipsters told RadarOnline.com Camilla and Charles were duking it out after she forbade Harry from seeing his father or staying at any royal property – without an appointment.
And, according to spies, she hasn't changed her tune.
The insider confided: "She's made it clear she believes Harry's a wolf in sheep's clothing and insists he brings nothing but stress. drama and poison to the family"
