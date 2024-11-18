Jaw-Dropping Beatles Sexual Assault Claim: Paul McCartney and Bandmates 'May Have Been Repeatedly Molested By Their Drug-Crazed Celebrity Dentist'
The Beatles are feared to have been repeatedly molested by their creepy drug-loving celebrity dentist.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harley Street tooth technician to the stars John Riley was hired to fix The Fab Four’s crooked gnashers when they were on the cusp of global stardom.
It's now suspected while giving them gleaming smiles Riley may have been secretly sexually assaulting rising Beatles icons Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and John Lennon.
The jaw-dropping claim was made in a critically-acclaimed and authoritative book on the group, called One Two Three Four: The Beatles In Time by Craig Brown.
It came out in 2020 but sections on the dentist have resurfaced on fan blogs as they unpick The Beatles' history ahead of next year's 65th anniversary of the formation of the band.
In an interview with the author for the book, late Beatles guitarist George Harrison’s ex-wife Pattie Boyd shared her fears Riley was a twisted pervert.
Boyd, 80, says Riley – whose dad was a Metropolitan Police officer – would always knock the musicians out in his dentist’s chair, no matter how minor the procedure.
The former model added Riley once dosed Harrison so severely with a tranquiliser in his chair he was forced to wake up the guitarist by slapping his face.
Boyd fumed about the dentist: "No matter what he was going to do in our mouths, he would give us intravenous valium.
"All of the Beatles went to him and we took it for granted that this was what happened – no one questioned it.
"We would go into a deep sleep and wake up not knowing what he had done.
"I watched him trying to revive George once by slapping his face."
Sharing her suspicions Riley was a molester, Pattie added: "It was sinister – he could have been doing anything to us while we were out."
Craig Brown’s book – hailed as the definitive history of the record-smashing band – reveals Riley saw Harrison the most out of all The Beatles, as his teeth looked the worst in the days when the group started to hit the big time after playing rock club The Cavern Club in their native Liverpool.
It adds Harrison struck up such a friendship with his suspected molester he was instrumental in inviting the dentist on holiday with The Beatles.
Brown added: "Even Beatles need dentists. To become The Fab Four, their teeth needed as much tweaking as their hair and clothes, perhaps more.
"John Riley was the son of an upstanding south London police constable. He had studied cosmetic dentistry at Northwestern University dental school in Chicago before setting up practice in Harley Street, London.
"He is said to have possessed a quality rare, and perhaps dangerous in a dentist: charisma.
"'He was the sort of man that if he walked in the room, you’d feel his presence even before you saw him', observed one of his clients.
"By the early ’60s he had become one of the most fashionable dentists in town, much sought after be figures in showbusiness and the arts, including all four Beatles.
"George's teeth needed particular attention – photographs from the Cavern days reveal them as uneven and rickety.
"Through the latter part of 1963 and 1964 he became such a frequent visitor to Riley's clinic that the two men struck up a friendship of sorts, sometimes going out clubbing together.
"In February 1965 the Beatles even invited Riley to the Bahamas to keep them company while they were filming Help!"
Brown added Boyd – who was also worked on by Riley – "never felt entirely comfortable in his presence – particularly when lying back on his dental chair with her mouth wide open".
He chillingly added: "Pattie wondered if he might have taken advantage."
Riley – who died in a 1986 car smash in Ireland – has previously been referred to as The Beatles' "wicked dentist", as he is infamous for slipping John Lennon, George Harrison and their partners acid at a dinner party without their knowledge.
Harrison, killed by lung cancer in 2001 aged 58, gave Riley the sinister "wicked dentist" nickname after the drug incident – but the guitarist refused to name him in any interviews.
He revealed he later suspected the dentist drugged them because he wanted to "get something going" and was fantasising the drugs would lead to a "big gang bang" during which "he was going to get to shag everybody – I really think that was his motive".
Boyd says in Brown's book on The Beatles, Riley – whose other clients included comic Dudley Moore – gave them a super-strength of LSD in their after-dinner coffee following a dinner at his house.
Brown adds in his book: "In April 1965 Riley and his girlfriend Cyndy, whose job was to hire the bunny girls for the Playboy Club, invited John Lennon and his wife Cynthia along with George and Pattie over for dinner at his home in Bayswater in April 1965.
"'We had a lovely meal, plenty to drink,' Pattie recalled.
"As dinner came to an end, George and Pattie got up to leave, explaining that they were planning to see Klaus Voorman and his new back playing at the Pickwick Club, just off Leicester Square.
"As Pattie remembers it, Cyndy then said, 'You haven't had any coffee yet. I've made it – and it's delicious.'
"So they sat down and drank their coffee. Then John made another move to leave, explaining that Klaus was due on soon.
"'You can't leave,' said John Riley. 'What are you talking about?' 'You've just taken LSD.'
"'No we haven't.' 'Yes you have. It was in the coffee.'"
Boyd said Lennon then yelled at Riley: "How dare you f*****g do this to us!"
Brown said the LSD hit Riley, Cynthia, Harrison, Boyd and their sneaky host Cyndy Bury "like great waves".
Cyndy started to scream she felt like the room was sinking like a ship, and Boyd told Brown: "I wondered if the dentist, who hadn't had any coffee, had given it to us hoping the evening might end in an orgy."
Harrison, Boyd, Lennon and Cynthia fled in Boyd's Mini after refusing Riley’s offer to drive them home when they insisted on leaving.
They sook refuge at the Pickwick Club in London but became convinced a small red light there was a raging fire.
Riley followed them to the nightspot and Pattie and the others started to see visions of him as a pig.
Boyd added: "People kept recognizing George and coming up to him. They were moving in and out of focus, then looked like animals."
The four moved on to the Ad Lib club at Leicester Place, where they bumped into Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull and Ringo Starr.
Boyd said: "John told them we'd been spiked. The effect of the drug was getting stronger and stronger, and we were all in hysterics and crazy. When we sat down, the table elongated."
The LSD took eight hours to wear off and Cynthia told the others she sat up all night petrified over her hallucinations of walls moving and plants talking, with people looking like ghouls drifting in front of her eyes.
Brown added: "George and Pattie vowed never again to visit Riley. No one wants a groovy dentist, any more than they want a butter-fingered brain surgeon."
But both Harrison and Lennon soon went on try LSD again – with Lennon's obsession with the hallucinogen helping drive a wedge between he and Cynthia – who only tried the drug twice after they were spiked with it by Riley.
McCartney and Starr then had their first LSD experiences while the group was on tour in 1965.
It's said Lennon and Harrison’s experience with Riley inspired songs on the album Revolver about tripping.
It also spawned the surreal lyrics of Help!, a song that went to No.1 in the UK charts in September 1965, as well as Lucy In The Sky Of Diamonds.
Its lyrics included the line 'Now I find I've changed my mind, opened up the doors' – in reference to counterculture hero Aldous Huxley's LSD-inspired book Doors Of Perception.
Riley's was first named as The Beatles' "wicked dentist" in the book The Fab Four: The Gospel According To The Beatles, released in 2006 by author Steve Turner.
The book only mentioned the spiking incident – with Brown's tome the first to hint Riley was also a perverted molester.
