Jaw-Dropping Beatles Sexual Assault Claim: Paul McCartney and Bandmates 'May Have Been Repeatedly Molested By Their Drug-Crazed Celebrity Dentist'

The jaw-dropping claim was made in a critically-acclaimed and authoritative book on the group, called One Two Three Four: The Beatles In Time by Craig Brown.

It came out in 2020 but sections on the dentist have resurfaced on fan blogs as they unpick The Beatles' history ahead of next year's 65th anniversary of the formation of the band.

In an interview with the author for the book, late Beatles guitarist George Harrison’s ex-wife Pattie Boyd shared her fears Riley was a twisted pervert.

Boyd, 80, says Riley – whose dad was a Metropolitan Police officer – would always knock the musicians out in his dentist’s chair, no matter how minor the procedure.

The former model added Riley once dosed Harrison so severely with a tranquiliser in his chair he was forced to wake up the guitarist by slapping his face.

Boyd fumed about the dentist: "No matter what he was going to do in our mouths, he would give us intravenous valium.

"All of the Beatles went to him and we took it for granted that this was what happened – no one questioned it.