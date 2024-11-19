Home > News > Erik Menendez New LA District Attorney Asks 'What's the Point' in Watching Menendez Brothers Documentary After Taking On Their Freedom Bid Source: Fox News/MEGA The new Los Angeles District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, won't be utilizing the Netflix documentary or 'Monster' series to help review the famous case. By: Lauren McIver Nov. 19 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

New LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman has admitted he won't be watching the Menendez Brothers documentary on Netflix as he reviews the famous case just weeks before the resentencing hearing. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the defense team for Erik and Lyle Menendez is currently pursuing options to finally free the brothers after three decades behind bars for brutally murdering their parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The brothers murdered their parents in the family home in 1989.

Article continues below advertisement

Hochman, 60, shared his thoughts on the massive fanbase the Menendez brothers have gained since the Netflix documentary was released, as well as the show Monsters. The new LA District Attorney stated that he believes those fans don't fully understand the case from decades ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Hochman is set to officially take office on December 3 and he explained that he plans to review the famous case very carefully. He said: "I look forward to putting in the hard work to thoroughly review the facts and law of the Menendez case, including reviewing the confidential prison files, the transcripts of the two trials, and the voluminous exhibits as well as speaking with the prosecutors, defense attorneys and victim family members."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gascón had previously asked Gov. Newsom to grant clemency to Menendez brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "This is the same type of rigorous analysis I have done throughout my 34 year career in criminal justice as a prosecutor and defense counsel and the same type of thorough review that I will give to all cases regardless of media attention." As he carefully reviews the case, he won't be utilizing the documentary or Netflix series for help. He told The Daily Beast: "I didn’t want to see them. What’s the point? I’d rather read the book."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Over three decades ago, the case gained worldwide fame as millions of people watched the trial from all over the world. Hochman admitted he only remembers a few details about the case before he added: "Any time a particular case gets this level of attention, it’s even that more important to get it right."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News The new Los Angeles DA is replacing George Gascón in December.

Article continues below advertisement

In October, the Los Angeles District Attorney at the time, George Gascón, recommended a resentencing for Erik and Lyle, who have spent nearly 35 years behind bars for killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. He stated he would recommend to the court on Friday that the brothers' life sentence be removed, leaving them eligible for parole immediately. Within the last few months, new evidence was discovered and family members demanded a reevaluation of the case by prosecutors.

Article continues below advertisement

Over three decades ago, Erik was 18 and Lyle was 21 when they shot their parents 14 times inside their Beverly Hills mansion back in 1989. The two received life sentences without parole at their second trial in 1996 after the first ended in a mistrial. Their attorney claimed that the brothers killed both of their parents in self-defense after allegedly being abused by their father. Both brothers never denied committing the brutal murders. Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.