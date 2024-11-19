New LA District Attorney Asks 'What's the Point' in Watching Menendez Brothers Documentary After Taking On Their Freedom Bid
New LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman has admitted he won't be watching the Menendez Brothers documentary on Netflix as he reviews the famous case just weeks before the resentencing hearing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the defense team for Erik and Lyle Menendez is currently pursuing options to finally free the brothers after three decades behind bars for brutally murdering their parents.
Hochman, 60, shared his thoughts on the massive fanbase the Menendez brothers have gained since the Netflix documentary was released, as well as the show Monsters.
The new LA District Attorney stated that he believes those fans don't fully understand the case from decades ago.
Hochman is set to officially take office on December 3 and he explained that he plans to review the famous case very carefully.
He said: "I look forward to putting in the hard work to thoroughly review the facts and law of the Menendez case, including reviewing the confidential prison files, the transcripts of the two trials, and the voluminous exhibits as well as speaking with the prosecutors, defense attorneys and victim family members."
He added: "This is the same type of rigorous analysis I have done throughout my 34 year career in criminal justice as a prosecutor and defense counsel and the same type of thorough review that I will give to all cases regardless of media attention."
As he carefully reviews the case, he won't be utilizing the documentary or Netflix series for help.
He told The Daily Beast: "I didn’t want to see them. What’s the point? I’d rather read the book."
- 'Real Reason' Los Angeles DA Is on a Mission to Free the 'Abused’ Menendez Brothers: ‘This is a Politician Seeking Re-Election — in Trouble and Exploiting a Tragedy'
- 'Abused' Menendez Brothers Could be Freed in WEEKS After More Than 30 Years Behind Bars as LA DA Gets Set to 'Announce Re-Sentencing'
- Los Angeles District Attorney 'Exploring Every Avenue Available' Over Menendez Brothers Claims Years of Abuse Sparked Their Massacre of Parents
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Over three decades ago, the case gained worldwide fame as millions of people watched the trial from all over the world.
Hochman admitted he only remembers a few details about the case before he added: "Any time a particular case gets this level of attention, it’s even that more important to get it right."
In October, the Los Angeles District Attorney at the time, George Gascón, recommended a resentencing for Erik and Lyle, who have spent nearly 35 years behind bars for killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.
He stated he would recommend to the court on Friday that the brothers' life sentence be removed, leaving them eligible for parole immediately.
Within the last few months, new evidence was discovered and family members demanded a reevaluation of the case by prosecutors.
Over three decades ago, Erik was 18 and Lyle was 21 when they shot their parents 14 times inside their Beverly Hills mansion back in 1989.
The two received life sentences without parole at their second trial in 1996 after the first ended in a mistrial.
Their attorney claimed that the brothers killed both of their parents in self-defense after allegedly being abused by their father.
Both brothers never denied committing the brutal murders.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.