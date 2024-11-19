Sofía Vergara Branded 'Impossible to Date' After Splitting From Surgeon Lover Justin Saliman: 'It's Sad for Her Because She Thought He Was the One'
Sofía Vergara is going back to the drawing board after parting ways with surgeon boyfriend Justin Saliman, but that might be easier said than done – RadarOnline has learned she's earning a reputation for being impossible to date.
An insider said: "It's sad for Sofía because she really thought Justin was different. She said he was everything she was looking for that she hadn't found in other relationships. But it ultimately didn't work out."
The insider added: "She's shrugging it off and putting herself back out there because she doesn't like to be single for long, but there's a growing sense that she might need to adjust some of her expectations if she wants to find a truly lasting relationship”.
Vergara, who finalized her divorce from movie hunk Joe Manganiello in April, made her relationship status clear on October 24 by posting a throwback bikini shot from her swimsuit modeling days in the 1990s.
That same day, she also hinted at her single status when asked if she still thinks New York City is the best place to date, a remark she had made a few months ago.
The actress admitted: "Totally. Actually, I was talking yesterday about it because now I'm single so... kind of single."
The insider added: "She's looking, and she has very high expectations. She wants a man who's tall and handsome, who's super successful, and an alpha male type who will also be a pussycat with her and pamper her like a princess.
"Everyone wants to see her happy, but she might need to let go of some of the demands to find lasting love."
