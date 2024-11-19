The Five Biggest Bombshells From Cher’s Emotional Rollercoaster Memoir Revealed — From Wild Living to Affair and Suicidal Despair

Cher also remembered the time her and Bono were kicked out of a London hotel due to how they were dressed in August 1965. The couple had just released their single I Got You Babe in America, however, when they arrived at the hotel, the receptionist didn't care for Bono's "caveman-style."

The entertainer writes: "No one in England even knew what Sonny and Cher was, but by the time we reached the Hilton's revolving door, escorted in person by the manager, there were two reporters standing outside.

"'Sonny, Cher, did the Hilton just kick you out?' they asked. 'Was it because of how you looked?'" According to Cher, the duo resorted to sleeping for "12 hours" in another hotel with a "lumpy bed".

"And by the time we bathed and dressed, we were famous," she adds.