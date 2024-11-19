Your tip
The Five Biggest Bombshells From Cher’s Emotional Rollercoaster Memoir Revealed — From Wild Living to Affair and Suicidal Despair

Split photo of Cher, Sonny Bono with Cher

Cher's new memoir is packed with wild stories and information.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Cher's just-released memoir, Cher: The Memoir - Part One, is filled to the brim with eye-opening stories including an affair, suicidal thoughts, and hanging out with a drunk John Lennon at the Playboy mansion.

RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the biggest bombshells in the iconic singer's new book, released to the masses on Tuesday.

cher shattered sonny bono divorce battle son chaz playboy mansion visit
Source: MEGA

Cher's memoir has been released and it includes shocking stories.

Cher's Affair With a Young Guitarist

In her memoir, the icon recalled the time she had an affair with a younger guitarist named Bill, even telling her husband at the time, Sonny Bono, that she wanted to sleep with the musician.

Bill, who in her memoir Cher describes as a "tall 21-year-old with a Texas drawl", made the first move according to the hitmaker.

She writes: "It felt like my head almost exploded off my shoulders. Bill was a great kisser..."

Cher and Sonny Kicked Out of Hotel

Cher also remembered the time her and Bono were kicked out of a London hotel due to how they were dressed in August 1965. The couple had just released their single I Got You Babe in America, however, when they arrived at the hotel, the receptionist didn't care for Bono's "caveman-style."

The entertainer writes: "No one in England even knew what Sonny and Cher was, but by the time we reached the Hilton's revolving door, escorted in person by the manager, there were two reporters standing outside.

"'Sonny, Cher, did the Hilton just kick you out?' they asked. 'Was it because of how you looked?'" According to Cher, the duo resorted to sleeping for "12 hours" in another hotel with a "lumpy bed".

"And by the time we bathed and dressed, we were famous," she adds.

five biggest bombshells from chers emotional rollercoaster memoir revealed
Source: MEGA

The singer's memoir touches on her failed marriage to Sonny Bono and an affair she had.

Cher Was Suicidal Before Splitting From Sonny

Cher's marriage to Sonny was a rocky one, and before their split she writes she had suicidal thoughts: “I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes I couldn’t imagine any other option.”

The Believe singer admits she reached this point “five or six times”, but each time, she would think about her child, which helped pull her away from the suicidal thoughts.

Cher and Sonny were married from 1964 to 1975.

five biggest bombshells from chers emotional rollercoaster memoir revealed
Source: MEGA

Cher also admits to feeling suicidal before her split from her then-husband.

Cher Helped Tina Turner End Her Abusive Marriage

Cher wasn't the only younger star at the time struggling with her marriage, Tina Turner was as well with her then-husband Ike Turner, and she was desperate to leave.

Turner had revealed a bruise to Cher before an appearance on her eponymous TV variety show.

Cher writes: "Before we went on [Turner] came to my room asking if I had some cover-up. She had a bruise on her arm she didn't want [it] showing on camera. She sat down while I looked for it and then quietly said, very straightforward, 'Tell me how you left him."

Turner split from her husband in 1976

cher tina turner mega
Source: MEGA

TIna Turner asked Cher for advice on how to leave her abusive marriage.

Cher and John Lennon's Crazy Playboy Night

During her mega-star days, Cher ran into plenty of famous faces, including The Beatles' Lennon and singer Harry Nilsson in 1974 at the Playboy mansion where the trio enjoyed "movie night" at the iconic residence.

However, according to Cher, Lennon and Nilsson were drunk and made that apparent.

Cher writes in her memoir: "... I went to find a drink and when I came back they were standing in the middle of the Grotto naked but still in the water, thank God."

She adds: "I was trying not to laugh, but it was impossible not to as they threatened to wander around the mansion naked. It took me ages to get them back in their clothes. It was like herding drunks.”

cher son elijah blue pause conservatorship fight agree to settle privately call off hearing
Source: MEGA

Cher also reveals her run-in with a drunk John Lennon.

