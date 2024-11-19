Your tip
Jumpy Jimmy Fallon 'Desperate to Book Icons Including Bill Murray and Chevy Chase' to 'Save his Skin at NBC' Amid Plummeting Ratings

Nov. 19 2024

Jumpy Jimmy Fallon is scrambling to secure his spot at NBC, with insiders saying he's kissing up to Saturday Night Live veterans Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Eddie Murphy in hopes they'll come on his show to boost his ratings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source said: "He's in a race to prove himself and is ready to call in every favor he can."

The network recently slashed The Tonight Show from five nights a week to four, and even though the funnyman's contract is through 2028.

The insider explained: "The show is in third place behind Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, so he knows he needs to get the ratings inching upward. That's why he's turning to these old SNL cast members. He's convinced they can be his secret weapon in the ratings war."

Kimmel, 50, not only starred on the beloved sketch show from 1998 to 2004, but SNL creator Lorne Michaels is a producer for The Tonight Show.

While an insider insisted Fallon isn't worried about saving his skin and noted The Tonight Show's strong ratings and huge social following, the snitch explained: "This year Jimmy really wants to lean into bringing on the most famous former SNL cast members leading up to their big 50th anniversary special in February."

And while it may sound like a slam-dunk, a source warned it will be a "tricky" proposition.

The insider said: "When you're dealing with outright difficult and complicated characters like Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase, guys who hate doing talk shows across the board, there are no guarantees."

The source added: "Sure, Jimmy can snap his fingers and book stars from his era, like Tina Fey or Tracy Morgan, but getting SNL's living legends on, and getting them to let down their guard, is where the gold is – and Jimmy is breaking his back to try make it happen."

