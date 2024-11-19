Naughty Nicole Kidman Gets Very Frank About Sex After Shooting Erotic Movie that Gave Her Non-Stop Orgasms on Set: 'It's a Huge Part of Who We Are'
Nicole Kidman has opened up about her view on sex after shooting the erotic movie that gave her "non-stop orgasms."
The Hollywood actress previously said she was attracted to the project because it was unlike any film she has worked on during her career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just weeks before the release date, Kidman, 57, referred to the film as "a full stripping of me."
In the movie, Kidman stars as a married woman and high-powered company boss — who falls for a young intern.
Director Halina Reijn previously admitted she was inspired by Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas' 1992 sexual thriller Basic Instinct and by hearing about a woman who had never experienced sexual pleasure during her decades-long marriage.
During the chat with GQ magazine, Kidman admitted that Reijn wanted strong reactions from the audience — and to make them think about the ways "shame may have clouded" their sexual relationships.
Regarding sex scenes in films, the Hollywood icon explained: “I’m not a huge fan of massive blanket statements. No, you’re not gonna wanna sit there and see sex that’s exploitative. It’s gotta be looked at and dissected and it’s consent and there’s all those things around that. But we are human, and it is a huge part of who we are.”
Kidman — who has had many iconic roles during her decades-long career — explained that she decided to star in such a controversial film because she "needed to do this."
She gushed: “It’s part of what I do. I’ve never shied away from sexuality on screen, ever… [Reijn] wanted to make a film about liberation, female pleasure.
"And I wanted to do that! I wanted to do that. ’Cause I’ve done a lot of films where I’ve been punished. I’ve done those films where you really don’t get the pleasure from it."
In the film, Kidman often strips down in scenes that she described as "vulnerable."
She added: "Insanely vulnerable. But I really would like to be able to open the door on this and not to be shamed, punished or hurt because of it.”
Despite being insanely proud of the film, Kidman admitted that she struggled on set from all the "orgasms" she was having while filming.
Kidman said in a previous interview: "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It's like, 'Don't touch me'.
"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm any more'.
"Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life! I'm over it.
"It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."
Kidman received rave reviews after the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August.
