Why Trump CANNOT Run For Re-Election in 2028 After Repeatedly Touting Idea He Wants to Stay in White House Beyond Next Term

Donald Trump has joked about extending his stay in the White House beyond his second term, but it's not a possibility.

The president-elect cannot run for re-election beyond his second term.

While Donald Trump has floated the idea of staying in the White House beyond his next term, he cannot run for re-election.

Trump has repeatedly made comments about voters casting ballots for the final time and serving more than two terms.

The nation's first president, George Washington, set the precedent for a two limit when he declined to run for a third time in 1797. While presidents who served after Washington were allowed to run for a third term, only one president has won more than two consecutive elections.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) is the only president in history to serve more than two terms, though the circumstances of his presidency – and four presidential terms – were unusual.

Upon taking office in 1933, FDR's first two terms were focused on bringing the nation out of the throes of The Great Depression and saw the outbreak of World War II. FDR was able to win re-election for a third time by campaigning on the crucial need to maintain stability in war time.

He was elected for a fourth term and took office in January 1945 but died three months later in April 1945.