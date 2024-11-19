MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Hosts Battle to Defend Secret Trump Talks at Mar-a-Lago — With Fierce Backlash From Both Liberals AND Right-Wingers

But the hosts dismissed the criticism saying it just proves there is a "massive disconnect" between "social media and the real world" after they were accused of chasing "ratings".

Scarborough said: "Yesterday I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world because we were flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, all very positive, very supportive, 'I understand what you did…'

"But once in a while I would get a text or call from someone going, 'Oh, man, I hope you're doing okay.' I would call them back... I'd go: 'Are you on Twitter?' And he goes, 'I am.' I'd go 'Well I'm not so we've had a good day.'

"All of us will do the best we can do and we're all working towards a better America."