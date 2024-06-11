Sofia 'Talking Marriage' Again: 'Modern Family' Star Vergara Didn't Think She'd 'Meet Someone So Perfect For Her'
When Sofia Vergara got Joe Manganiello's first initial inked on her wrist, she thought that their marriage, much like the tattoo, would last a lifetime.
But in July 2023, the Modern Family alum, 51, filed to end their seven-year marriage. Now, sources reportedly claim the actress is "talking marriage" again after thinking she'd never "meet someone so perfect for her," RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He wanted to have kids," Vergara confessed of Manganiello, 47. "I didn't want to be an old mom."
Not long after their split, the 51-year-old beauty began dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, 49.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"How lucky can I be that the guy that I'm going out [with] has the same initial," Vergara joked in reference to the Magic Mike stud's initial inked on her wrist during an appearance on The Talk.
In all serious, though, a source reportedly said the actress wasn't expecting to find love again, but "she is so happy that she did," according to Life & Style.
And while Vergara's divorce from Manganiello was only finalized in April, she's already talking about the possibility of another marriage in her future.
"Sofia didn't think she'd meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner," a second insider dished.
"He's handsome, independent, smart, makes Sofia feel safe — and he's not an actor," the mole added. "It's no wonder why she wants to marry him!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Vergara's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Vergara and Saliman were romantically linked back in October 2023, when the pair were spotted out on a cozy dinner date in Beverly Hills.
The date came less than six months after she split from Manganiello in July 2023. The ex-couple announced their separation in a joint statement.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Manganiello and Vergara wrote in the statement posted to social media.
Insiders claimed the couple had been on the rocks for some time before they made the decision to end their union.