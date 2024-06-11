Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sofia Vergara

Sofia 'Talking Marriage' Again: 'Modern Family' Star Vergara Didn't Think She'd 'Meet Someone So Perfect For Her'

sofia vergara
Source: MEGA

Sofia Vergara finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello in April.

By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When Sofia Vergara got Joe Manganiello's first initial inked on her wrist, she thought that their marriage, much like the tattoo, would last a lifetime.

But in July 2023, the Modern Family alum, 51, filed to end their seven-year marriage. Now, sources reportedly claim the actress is "talking marriage" again after thinking she'd never "meet someone so perfect for her," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara
Source: MEGA

Vergara admitted Manganiello wanted children and she 'didn't want to be an old mom.'

"He wanted to have kids," Vergara confessed of Manganiello, 47. "I didn't want to be an old mom."

Not long after their split, the 51-year-old beauty began dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, 49.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fumes overben sofia vergara crush
Source: MEGA

Vergara started dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman soon after her split from the actor.

Article continues below advertisement

"How lucky can I be that the guy that I'm going out [with] has the same initial," Vergara joked in reference to the Magic Mike stud's initial inked on her wrist during an appearance on The Talk.

In all serious, though, a source reportedly said the actress wasn't expecting to find love again, but "she is so happy that she did," according to Life & Style.

And while Vergara's divorce from Manganiello was only finalized in April, she's already talking about the possibility of another marriage in her future.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara joe
Source: MEGA

Vergara and Manganiello announced their split in July 2023.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara
Article continues below advertisement

"Sofia didn't think she'd meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner," a second insider dished.

"He's handsome, independent, smart, makes Sofia feel safe — and he's not an actor," the mole added. "It's no wonder why she wants to marry him!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Vergara's reps for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara joe divorce details prenup no spousal support
Source: MEGA

Vergara was spotted on a date with Saliman in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Vergara and Saliman were romantically linked back in October 2023, when the pair were spotted out on a cozy dinner date in Beverly Hills.

The date came less than six months after she split from Manganiello in July 2023. The ex-couple announced their separation in a joint statement.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Manganiello and Vergara wrote in the statement posted to social media.

Insiders claimed the couple had been on the rocks for some time before they made the decision to end their union.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.