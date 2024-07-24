Meet Sofia Vergara’s New Man: ‘Modern Family’ Star Flaunts New Love Justin Saliman on Vacation in Italy — as She Dismisses War of Words With Ex Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara flaunted her new beau Justin Saliman.
The Modern Family star, 52, and the orthopedic surgeon, 49, enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy after she dismissed a war of words with ex-husband Joe Manganiello, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old actress shared photos from Italy, where she participated in Andrea Bocelli's Fab Thirties benefitting his children's charity. After attending the event, Vergara continued to enjoy her time in the country with her new boyfriend.
Vergara captioned her post featuring Saliman with a single red heart emoji.
In the photos, the Emmy-nominated actress posed on a green chaise lounge as she sported a strapless yellow dress, which she accessorized with gold bangles. Vergara kept her hair and make-up minimal with her brunette locks styled down and straight.
The second photo in the carousel post featured a laid-back Saliman lounging on a green outdoor sofa, who donned a casual white t-shirt and printed shorts.
While Vergara and Saliman were romantically linked in October 2023, the pair have kept a relatively low-profile.
The actress was previously married to Manganiello, 47, for seven years before they split in 2023. Reports initially claimed the divorce was sparked by the Aquaman star and Vergara's differences on having children; however, Manganiello recently claimed that was "simply not true".
In an interview with Men's Journal, the Magic Mike star explained: "We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.’"
Manganiello added: "And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."
The actor offered up a simpler reason as to why his marriage to Vergara didn't last: "Two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."
The 47-year-old continued to slam reports on an alleged "ultimatum" he gave his ex-wife regarding children: "To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, ‘Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone’? That's never who I was."
Despite Manganiello opening up about their divorce — and divulging details on their attempts to start a family together — Vergara has yet to address her ex-husband's claims, which directly contrasted with previous statements she made about their split.
Vergara told Spanish newspaper El País in January: "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."
The Colombian-born beauty is mom to 32-year-old actor and director Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.