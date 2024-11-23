Jilted Jennifer Lopez Confesses She Had to Swallow Her Infamous Ego to Play Wrestler's Mom in New Movie From Ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about swallowing her pride in order to star in ex-husband Ben Affleck's new movie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lopez confessed she had to "let go of her ego" in order to play her character in the new wrestling biopic Unstoppable, which was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.
Affleck's latest film tells the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who defied expectations by becoming a college champion.
Lopez portrays Anthony's mother, Judy Robles, in the film.
The role was a sharp contrast to the Jenny From the Block singer's previous acting gigs, including romcoms Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner.
She opened up about having to ditch any trace of herself in order to bring Judy and Anthony's story to life on the big screen in a recent interview.
The 55-year-old explained: "It was an honor to be a part of Anthony's story and to play Judy.
"I approached the role with a complete lack of ego where you have to go in there and have so much respect for the person you are playing because it's her story.
"I disappeared, there was no Jennifer, no JLO – that person on the screen is just Judy."
She added: "Luckily I got to spend time with her and see who she was alone and as a mother."
In the trailer for the film, Lopez is seen as a struggling mother who refuses to give up on her son or allow his disability to hinder his wrestling career.
At one point in the preview, she yells at critics: "I am not letting him quit wrestling and I am not letting him quit school."
Later, she delivers the powerful message: "When they see you they don't see someone who is missing a leg, they see someone who is unstoppable.
"You can show them that anything is possible."
While the role has been rumored to prime Lopez for an Oscar nomination, her ongoing divorce from Affleck has generated additional buzz about the movie.
The film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 marked Lopez's first red carpet appearance since she filed for divorce on August 20.
At TIFF, Lopez teamed up with Damon to promote the film, though Affleck notably decided to skip the event.
Recently, Affleck praised Lopez's performance in the movie, saying she was "spectacular".
But a source claimed the Good Will Hunting star was playing nice in a desperate attempt at "damage control" as his $640million divorce heats up – and there was no prenup in place when the ex-couple tied the knot in 2022.
An insider said: "Ben is correct to turn on the charm because he doesn't want to get crucified in the divorce deal.
"The numbers are off the scale the lack of a prenup doesn't help things.
"Ben is mounting a charm and damage limitation offensive in tandem so, sure, he's gonna say all the right things about Jennifer."
