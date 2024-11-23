Jilted Jennifer Lopez Confesses She Had to Swallow Her Infamous Ego to Play Wrestler's Mom in New Movie From Ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about swallowing her pride in order to star in ex-husband Ben Affleck's new movie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lopez confessed she had to "let go of her ego" in order to play her character in the new wrestling biopic Unstoppable, which was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.

Affleck's latest film tells the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who defied expectations by becoming a college champion.