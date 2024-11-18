Jennifer Lopez Shows Ex Ben Affleck What He's Missing As She Goes Braless For String of Sexy Snaps After She Reveals How She Plans to Get Over Heartbreak
Jennifer Lopez has fully embraced single life – and is showing ex-husband Ben Affleck what he's missing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the multi-hyphenate posted a sizzling glamour shot to her Instagram, in which she mixed business with pleasure in a braless blazer look.
Lopez, 55, posted the photo as an insider recently shared how she plans to move on from Affleck, 52, after their rekindled romance crashed and burned after two short years of marriage.
The On the Floor singer shared the photo to her 250million Instagram followers on Sunday, November 17.
She kept the caption simple with a brown and white heart emojis, seemingly in reference to her caramel monochromatic look.
In the photo, Lopez wore a silky light brown blazer – and nothing underneath – paired with an asymmetrical playful mini skirt and nude pointed toe patent leather heels.
She accessorized the look with a contrasting white and black Valentino tote bag and oversized round transparent sunglasses.
Fans sounded off in Lopez's comment section, branding her a "stunning queen" and "so beautiful".
The saucy look followed an insider's claims on the Jenny From the Block singer's new outlook on dating following her split from Affleck.
A source recently told the Daily Mail: "Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again. But the one person she has to give her time to right now is herself.
"If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships."
The source continued: "She is focused on her work and wants 2025 to be the year she gets back to being herself.
"She isn't actively looking to date right now and is still processing losing Ben again."
According to the insider, Lopez has vowed to change her ways after filing for divorce from Affleck.
The source said: "She likes being in a relationship almost immediately after one ends, but right now she is trying something new and seeing if that works out for her better."
Meanwhile, a separate source claimed the 55-year-old bombshell is on a mission to show the Good Will Hunting star "what he's missing".
They told InTouch: "She's not looking for a serious relationship – for now – but she is looking to have some fun.
"She's on the prowl again."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August after months of divorce rumors plagued the couple.
Prior to filing for divorce, Affleck moved out of the couple's $68million Los Angeles and rented a $100,000 per month home near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, before purchasing his own bachelor pad.
Over the summer Affleck and Lopez seemingly lived separate lives, including the singer-actress celebrating her 55th birthday without her husband in the Hamptons.
