Revealed: The 'Ultra-Cynical' Reason Ben Affleck Broke Silence to Praise Ex Jennifer Lopez As She Promotes New Movie
Ben Affleck has broken his silence about his wife, Jennifer Lopez, in the wake of their divorce.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Batman actor, 52, is making sure the split doesn't affect his upcoming new movie Unstoppable, where Lopez plays Judy, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles.
During a recent interview, Affleck did not shy away from praising Lopez's acting skills, referring to her as "spectacular" in her role.
The sports drama, directed by William Goldenberg, features a stellar cast, including Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle, and Jharrel Jerome.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Affleck is committed to handling the divorce respectfully to avoid any negative impact on their joint projects.
The insider claimed: "Ben wants Unstoppable to be a major hit, and for J.Lo to receive as many accolades as she deserves for it.
"Ben doesn't want their relationship ruining any buzz for the movie and her performance. He wants it to stand on its own. He knows that he is going to be asked about Jen during media appearances. He is adamant about keeping it very civil."
The insider added: "He truly believes she killed it. Ben is a filmmaker, and an Oscar winner himself, he knows what works, and he always thought JLo would be incredible."
- J Lo's Charm Offensive to Win Over Ben Affleck's Best Pal Matt Damon in the Toilet: 'His Loyalty Is Unshakeable'
- J Lo's Films Top Streaming Platforms as Husband Ben Affleck's Movie Tanks at Box Office Amid Marriage Woes
- 'She Had Him Fooled': Workaholic Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before New Marriage To Ben Affleck
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The Oscar-winning writer, alongside his producing partner, Matt Damon, reportedly understands the significance of their film venture and the need to stay focused on their work.
Both Affleck and Damon are fully invested in the success of Unstoppable and recognize the importance of maintaining professionalism amid personal turmoil.
A source close to the filmmakers told The Daily Mail: "Make no mistake about it, this film is a huge investment for Ben and Matt."
Lopez and Affleck made headlines in 2021 when they rekindled their relationship, nearly 17 years after they called off their original engagement and postponed their 2003 wedding.
While Affleck has chosen to remain silent about the divorce, Lopez recently spoke to Interview magazine, describing the situation as "sad" and "scary".
The beloved pop star, who chose not to name Affleck, claimed she is "not looking for anybody" right now and suggested that her ex did not embrace all of her flaws.
Lopez's August 20 divorce filing came after months of speculation that the A-list couple were on the rocks.
Despite the public nature of their separation, both Affleck and Lopez are navigating their personal challenges with as much grace and resilience as possible.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.