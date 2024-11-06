Revealed: The 'Ultra-Cynical' Reason Ben Affleck Broke Silence to Praise Ex Jennifer Lopez As She Promotes New Movie

Sources close to the situation revealed that Affleck is committed to handling the divorce respectfully to avoid any negative impact on their joint projects.

The insider claimed: "Ben wants Unstoppable to be a major hit, and for J.Lo to receive as many accolades as she deserves for it.

"Ben doesn't want their relationship ruining any buzz for the movie and her performance. He wants it to stand on its own. He knows that he is going to be asked about Jen during media appearances. He is adamant about keeping it very civil."

The insider added: "He truly believes she killed it. Ben is a filmmaker, and an Oscar winner himself, he knows what works, and he always thought JLo would be incredible."