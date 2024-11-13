Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admitted He Dated Jennifer Lopez to Use Singer So His Ex Kim Porter Would 'Come Running' Back

Years after Combs and J Lo went their separate ways, the music mogul opened up about their relationship during a 2007 interview with Essence, in which he made a shocking admission about his motivation for pursing the On the Floor singer.

While Combs described J Lo as a perfect match for him, he admitted he still had feelings for Porter when they were an item.

Combs confessed: "I thought, 'I'll test the waters, and hopefully Kim will see I'm serious and come running after me.'"

Porter, who was also quoted in the interview, acknowledged she was well aware of Combs' feelings for her, even as he dated another woman.