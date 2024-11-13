'Diddy' Accused of Packing 'Freak Offs' With Minors so Young Guest Mistook Them for 'Midgets': 'They Were Little People… Dressed as Harajuku Barbies'

Wallace, who shared her claims with TMZ for their documentary The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs, continued: "(They were) dressed up like little Harajuku Barbies, red lipstick, looking real sexy, you know, revealing, cute. So I'm like, what the hell?'"

"Harajuku Barbie" is a term used by rapper Nicki Minaj, who once described it as "free spirited" Harajuku culture mixed with a "sexy" Barbie.

Wallace also claimed the young guests were "being admired" and "being hid".

She said: "It was like, what are they doing here, because this is an adult party?'" and claimed she saw people, high on drugs or alcohol, having sex at the party.