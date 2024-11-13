'Diddy' Accused of Packing 'Freak Offs' With Minors so Young Guest Mistook Them for 'Midgets': 'They Were Little People… Dressed as Harajuku Barbies'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of having children at his now infamous "freak off" parties that has shocked fans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal aspiring musician Tanea Wallace is claiming she witnessed minors, who she describes as "little people', at a 2018 party hosted by the now disgraced music mogul.
Wallace claimed: "I look to the right of me, and in the corner I'm looking like, 'are those midgets'?
"They were little people. I don't want to say too much. Use your common sense."
Wallace, who shared her claims with TMZ for their documentary The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs, continued: "(They were) dressed up like little Harajuku Barbies, red lipstick, looking real sexy, you know, revealing, cute. So I'm like, what the hell?'"
"Harajuku Barbie" is a term used by rapper Nicki Minaj, who once described it as "free spirited" Harajuku culture mixed with a "sexy" Barbie.
Wallace also claimed the young guests were "being admired" and "being hid".
She said: "It was like, what are they doing here, because this is an adult party?'" and claimed she saw people, high on drugs or alcohol, having sex at the party.
The rapper's legal team have already shut down Wallace's shocking claims, calling them "categorically false" and "pure fiction".
They stated: "Ms. Tanea Wallace has no credibility and her claims about 'freak offs' and minors are completely and categorically false. As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous."
Combs' attorneys added: "Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction."
The 55-year-old is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial date of May 5 2025 for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.
Since his arrest, more has been discovered about Combs' alleged sex parties, which were known as "freak-offs", including one person claiming the walls of his alleged sex parties were covered in mirrors so that all going down was visible from every angle of the room.
The source claimed: “Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again. You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having sex on the floor, on the couches, wherever.”
Prosecutors previously claimed Combs often resorted to violence and recorded the "freak offs" to use as blackmail to silence alleged victims. He allegedly also had guests sign strict NDAs prohibiting them from discussing what would go down during the shock parties.
The agreement restricted the taking of photos, filming, recording, or even posting on social media without Combs' consent.
Additionally, guests were barred from giving interviews or disclosing party details through any medium without prior approval.
Combs faces 15 years to life if convicted.
