Martha Stewart Reveals Why She's Refusing to Gobble Turkey at Thanksgiving After Giving Her Home-Raised Birds 'Presidential Pardons'

Meanwhile, the businesswoman's fans are learning more about her thanks to the new Netflix documentary, Martha, which explores the ups and downs of Stewart's life, from her early beginnings as a model to the time she became the first self-made female billionaire in America.

It also puts a spotlight on the fraud case that sent her to prison.

Director R.J. Cutlet recently shared: "People don't quite understand just how much of a visionary Martha was and continues to be. She understood synergy long before others did; she understood the lack or barriers between different kinds of content before others did; she understood the power of the personal brand before others did."

He added: "... She always had to overcome enormous obstacles that were in her way. Most of the people who put those obstacles in her way were men who refused to see what she was able to see and who made it harder for others to see because she was a woman. And she overcame those obstacles with extraordinary success."