Martha Stewart Reveals Why She's Refusing to Gobble Turkey at Thanksgiving After Giving Her Home-Raised Birds 'Presidential Pardons'
Martha Stewart has other plans when it comes to this year's Thanksgiving, and they do not involve turkey.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 83-year-old won't partake in the holiday's traditional main course, instead deciding to "pardon" her own birds.
The star appeared on Today on Thursday to share her recipe for Brioche Stuffing-Filled Roasted Pumpkin, and also revealed what she's intending on eating - and not eating - on Thanksgiving.
She shared: "Although I raise my own turkeys, they have been pardoned this year... We're going to eat only vegetarian," and explained that the brioche was great for the people in her home as she has to usually has "a lot of vegetarians" in her family.
Stewart has shared her livestock on Instagram in the past, including chicken coops, at her huge Bedford, New York property as well at her farm in Maine.
Despite her incredible residences, Stewart is also not planning to stay at home during the holiday, instead she will be flying to Rome, Italy, to celebrate with her grandchildren.
She previously shared: "We decided the kids wanted to go away, the grandchildren, and so we're all packing up and going to Rome for a few days to visit the sites."
Stewart has two grandchildren, granddaughter Jude, 13, and grandson Truman, 12, who are the kids of her daughter, Alexis.
Meanwhile, the businesswoman's fans are learning more about her thanks to the new Netflix documentary, Martha, which explores the ups and downs of Stewart's life, from her early beginnings as a model to the time she became the first self-made female billionaire in America.
It also puts a spotlight on the fraud case that sent her to prison.
Director R.J. Cutlet recently shared: "People don't quite understand just how much of a visionary Martha was and continues to be. She understood synergy long before others did; she understood the lack or barriers between different kinds of content before others did; she understood the power of the personal brand before others did."
He added: "... She always had to overcome enormous obstacles that were in her way. Most of the people who put those obstacles in her way were men who refused to see what she was able to see and who made it harder for others to see because she was a woman. And she overcame those obstacles with extraordinary success."
Stewart herself commented on the documentary while at the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum panel.
However, at the time she expressed her frustration as thought the film "focused too much" on her "stupid trial", which she viewed as "unfair".
She stated: "I try not to talk publicly about the things I don't like, [as] it's not good business," said Stewart, adding, "I can talk a little bit badly about that."
In 2004, Stewart was found guilty of securities fraud, conspiracy, obstruction, and two counts of lying to federal investigators, after she was accused lying about a stock sale
She was sentenced to five months in prison, five months of home confinement and two years of supervised probation after being found guilty in the fraud case.
