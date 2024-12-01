'Days Of Our Lives' Actor Wayne Northrop Dead at 77 After Years-Long Battle With Alzheimer's
Actor Wayne Northrop, known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Dynasty, has passed away at 77.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Northrop died at the Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home on Friday following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
His wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, announced the actor's passing in a statement where she revealed the TV soap opera icon took his final breath "in the arms of his family".
She wrote: "Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's 6 years ago.
"We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit.
"A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many."
Northrop was a beloved actor with over 30 years of experience. He appeared in over 1,000 episodes of Days of Our Lives and had other memorable roles on shows like Dynasty, L.A. Law, The Waltons, and more.
His last credited role on IMDb is a one-off part on a 2004 episode of Cold Case.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the beloved TV star's acting career began when he moved to California from Washington after he graduated from college.
Northrop signed with his first agent and landed his first TV role on Police Story shortly after he joined the Los Angeles Actors' Theatre.
Northrop continued to book TV roles on hit shows, including Baretta, Eight is Enough, The Young Riders and Testimony of Two Men before ultimately landing his star-making role as the tough yet kindhearted Roman Brady on Days of Our Lives in 1981.
He became a fan-favorite character on the hit soap opera, and Roman's romance and eventual marriage to Deidre Hall's Dr. Marlena Evans were one of viewers' favorite relationships on daytime television.
Aside from his acting career, Northrop was also passionate about wildlife conservation.
He and his wife owned a cattle ranch in California and transformed the oldest house in Raymond, Washington, into a museum, which is now a part of the National Register of Historic Places.
Northrop is survived by his wife and their two sons, Hank Wayne and Grady Lee.