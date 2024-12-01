'Days Of Our Lives' Actor Wayne Northrop Dead at 77 After Years-Long Battle With Alzheimer's

His wife, Lynn Herring Northrop, announced the actor's passing in a statement where she revealed the TV soap opera icon took his final breath "in the arms of his family".

She wrote: "Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's 6 years ago.

"We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him. Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit.

"A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many."