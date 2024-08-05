Jimmy Hoffa Breakthrough: Cold Case Sleuths Claim to Have ‘Burial Site’ … Beneath Milwaukee Brewers' Old Stadium
Could a baseball stadium hold the key to the mystery of Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance? A determined team of cold case investigators believes so, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hoffa, the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a missed lunch appointment on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan. The 62-year-old had called his wife from a payphone, letting her know that his associates didn’t show up and he planned on being home at 4 p.m. for a steak dinner, Front Page Detectives reported.
However, Hoffa never made it, and his car was later found abandoned in the restaurant parking lot where he made the phone call.
What happened to Hoffa has become a legendary mystery, with some theorizing he was killed by mobsters due to his efforts to rejuvenate his political career. Over the nearly five decades since his disappearance, numerous theories, conspiracies and false leads have surfaced, but no one has been charged and Hoffa's body has never been found.
Several searches have also taken place, targeting various locations in Michigan and New Jersey. The most recent, under New Jersey's Pulaski Skyway Bridge in 2022, was based on a tip from the son of a former mobster. That search also came up empty.
An independent investigative team known as The Case Breakers is now urging the FBI to launch a new investigation, this time in Wisconsin, according to The Sun.
The Case Breakers, composed of former law enforcement officers and detectives, believe Hoffa's remains might be located beneath the old Milwaukee Brewers stadium.
The team received a clue written on an ace of spades by Harold Walthers, a former Chicago cop with connections to Mafia don Joey Aiuppa.
Jim Zimmerman, a veteran of 40 years in law enforcement, learned about the card from his girlfriend, Michelle, who is Walthers' niece. Michelle agreed to reveal the information in 2020, after keeping it secret for years out of fear of retaliation. Walthers had written "J. Hoffa," a reference to Aiuppa, a date "9-16-95," and "3rd base Milwaukee Ball Park" on the card.
The Case Breakers believe the ballpark mentioned is the since-demolished Milwaukee County Stadium. The third base location is now under a parking lot next to the current Brewers stadium, American Family Field.
Using satellite images and old photos, they determined that a commemorative plaque marking where home plate once stood is about 90 feet off the mark.
The group provided an 18-page dossier to the FBI, detailing their findings. Zimmerman conducted ground-penetrating radar tests at the site in 2020, revealing a disturbed area where third base would have been. The radar only penetrated five feet because of a clay layer, suggesting a dig took place that was quickly filled back in.
The team also brought in cadaver dog expert Carren Corcoran, whose K-9, Moxy, signaled the presence of remains multiple times near the suspected area. Despite these findings, the FBI has been skeptical and hesitant to investigate further.
Zimmerman believes the FBI's reluctance is due to numerous previous searches turning up nothing. However, he insists that their findings justify a closer look at the old County Stadium site. The Case Breakers are asking for soil samples to be tested for human decomposition rather than a full excavation.
Drawn into the Hoffa mystery in 1996, Zimmerman believes Hoffa's body was buried under third base at County Stadium on September 16, 1995, based on Walthers' card. The Case Breakers also think that Walthers might have hidden Hoffa's body in Northwood, Wisconsin, before the alleged reburial in 1995.
Despite the challenges, Zimmerman is determined to find answers. He acknowledges that if Hoffa’s body was moved, any witnesses are likely deceased. However, he remains hopeful their investigation will eventually uncover the truth.
Jimmy Hoffa, a legendary labor leader, served as the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters from 1957 to 1971. After being released from federal prison, Hoffa sought to regain his old title, but the Mafia opposed his return. His disappearance is widely believed to have been orchestrated by Mafia leader Anthony Provenzano.
Zimmerman and The Case Breakers are confident they are closer than ever to solving one of America’s greatest mysteries.
