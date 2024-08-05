Jimmy Hoffa Breakthrough: Cold Case Sleuths Claim to Have ‘Burial Site’ … Beneath Milwaukee Brewers' Old Stadium

Could a baseball stadium hold the key to the mystery of Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance? A determined team of cold case investigators believes so, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hoffa, the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a missed lunch appointment on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan. The 62-year-old had called his wife from a payphone, letting her know that his associates didn’t show up and he planned on being home at 4 p.m. for a steak dinner, Front Page Detectives reported.

However, Hoffa never made it, and his car was later found abandoned in the restaurant parking lot where he made the phone call.