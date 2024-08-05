Chinese Swimmer Vehemently Denies Doping Claims — as French Gold Medalist Labeled ‘Arrogant’ for Refusing to Shake Hands With His Coach
Olympic French gold medalist swimming sensation Léon Marchand appeared to ignore a handshake from Chinese bronze medalist Wang Shun’s coach following the 200-meter individual medley.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ostensible snub came following allegations of doping amidst the Chinese team.
In the clip that went viral on social media, Marchand ducks under a barrier and ignores coach Zhu Zhigan who attempted to congratulate Marchand with a handshake. However, Marchand walked right by him.
One Chinese user on X tweeted sarcastically: “Incredible display of sportsmanship by @leon_marchand.”
The tweet continued: “The arrogant Frenchman refused to shake hands with Bronze Medalist Wang Shun's coach Zhu Zhigen and walked straight past Zhu as if he didn’t exist. How hard is it to put decency before your ego?”
Rumors of doping were leveled at two fellow Chinese swimmers in Paris: Pan Zhanle won the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle event and set a world record, and Zhan Yufei won a bronze medal in the 200-meter women’s butterfly event.
Ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games, 23 Chinese athletes tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance but were still allowed to compete. Yufei was among them. Zhanle was not, but he won his race in an astonishing 46.40 seconds - 1.08 seconds ahead of Australian Kyle Chalmers.
Australian swim coach Brett Hawke argued that it was “not humanly possible” for Zhanle to win by that much.
Zhanle has vehemently defended his win, stating after the race: “I went 46.50 in the individual event. It’s not like I went from 47 seconds in the individual to 46.0 or 46.1 in the relay, so I wouldn’t say it’s shocking, it’s just a normal performance.”
Meanwhile, Marchand was later seen apologizing to Zhung, shook his hand, and then exchanged gifts with the Chinese coach. In the same video, he also congratulated Zhanle on his win.
After seeing the video, Chinese user @Jingjing_Li posted on X:
“A great moment between 🇨🇳Team China & 🇫🇷Team France at #ParisOlympics2024
French swimmer Léon Marchand went to apologize to Chinese coach Zhu Zhigen, the two hugged and exchanged gifts, clearing all misunderstandings between the two teams.
A few days ago, footage of "Marchand neglecting Zhu's handshake" caused wide criticism on social networks. Marchan then went to apologize to the Chinese team twice, and he explained to Zhu in person that he wasn't meant to neglect him.
Marchand was probably just too focused or excited and didn't notice Zhu's hand.”
While many on social media praised Marchand for apologizing, not everyone was so forgiving.
Some X users responded with skepticism. One person tweeted: “Maybe I'm cynical, but I'm guessing he was told to do this by his handlers for making French athletes and hosts look bad.”
Another added: “Sure after the backlash and a warning that arrogance going to cost him a fortune.”
While a third scoffed: “The Chinese coach is too gracious, Marchand wouldn't have apologized if he wasn't called out on social media.”
