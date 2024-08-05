Chinese Swimmer Vehemently Denies Doping Claims — as French Gold Medalist Labeled ‘Arrogant’ for Refusing to Shake Hands With His Coach

One Chinese user on X tweeted sarcastically: “Incredible display of sportsmanship by @leon_marchand.”

The tweet continued: “The arrogant Frenchman refused to shake hands with Bronze Medalist Wang Shun's coach Zhu Zhigen and walked straight past Zhu as if he didn’t exist. How hard is it to put decency before your ego?”

Rumors of doping were leveled at two fellow Chinese swimmers in Paris: Pan Zhanle won the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle event and set a world record, and Zhan Yufei won a bronze medal in the 200-meter women’s butterfly event.

Ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games, 23 Chinese athletes tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance but were still allowed to compete. Yufei was among them. Zhanle was not, but he won his race in an astonishing 46.40 seconds - 1.08 seconds ahead of Australian Kyle Chalmers.