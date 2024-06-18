Is Alzheimer's Passed on Genetically From One Generation to the Next?

Alzheimer's is one of the most rampant maladies in America. Fresh research reveals that one in ten gents and one in five ladies are battling it. As things stand, nearly seven million souls in the U.S. are tangled up with Alzheimer's, and those figures are primed to balloon, with forecasts showing it could swell to over thirteen million in the next three decades. That's why, now more than ever, it's crucial to get a firm grip on what Alzheimer's disease is and how it sneaks and weaves its way through our lives.

The Alzheimer's Association dubs the disease as "a type of dementia that messes with memory, thinking, and behavior. Symptoms eventually get gnarly enough to disrupt daily tasks." Folks with Alzheimer's fall into two camps: early-onset crowd and late-onset.