Orlando Bloom Dragged Into Fiancée Katy Perry's Real Estate Battle After Claim From Dying Vet He Signed Over $11M Montecito Mansion by 'Mistake'
Orlando Bloom has been officially dragged into fiancée Katy Perry's latest mess involving her $11million Montecito mansion.
After the family of a bedridden veteran alleged he "mistakenly" signed over the house to her, they served Bloom with a subpoena to testify during the damages phase of a lengthy real estate dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source close to Westcott's family said: "The family believes strongly that Orlando should testify as he was heavily involved in the property management once the keys were exchanged and he visited prior."
In 2020, Carl Westcott, 85, agreed to sell his 9,000 sq. ft. home on a 2.5-acre lot to the pop star for $11.25million.
The 8-bed, 7.5-bath estate in the Santa Ynez foothills is now valued at more than $12.3 million, according to Realtor.com.
Just days later, the veteran tried to back out of the deal, asserting he was recovering from back surgery and heavily medicated when he signed.
He filed a lawsuit in 2020 against Bernie Gudvi, Perry’s business manager, to undo a deal in regards to selling his property to the famous couple.
Perry's team refused to cancel the agreement and the court sided with the singer in phase one of the trial last year — labeling her the legal owner of the gated 1930s mansion.
Phase two of the trial is to determine the amount of damages Westcott — who is currently in hospice care for Huntington's disease — will have to pay.
However, he recently asked for phase two to be postponed until a later date, explaining there were issues during the process of transferring the title in April.
His lawyer said: "Namely, during escrow for the transfer of the title, the buyer and realtors showed up for a pre-agreed inspection of the house."
- Katy Perry ‘Shocked’ 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet’s Family After Demanding $5.3 Million in Damages Over Mansion War
- PHOTOS: Check Out The $15 Million Mansion Katy Perry's Viciously Arm Wrestling 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet Over
- Katy Perry Accused of Having 'Personal Disgust' for Elderly After Refusing to Drop Battle With 84-Year-Old Vet Despite $225 Million Music Catalog Sale
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He added: "Mr. Westcott’s house manager showed up to unlock the home.
"Upon opening the door, it was discovered that during the last 24 to 48 hours, a significant water leak in the house (feet of waters not inches) had occurred, which greatly expanded the scope of alleged repairs."
The Dark Horse singer is still aiming to reduce the home's price by a few million, arguing that Westcott owes her for lost rental income and repairs, including some from a recent water leak.
Westcott's family has disputed that — bringing Bloom back into the equation.
They said: "The 'damages' being sought are absolutely egregious and Orlando is well aware of all of this."
A California judge ruled Perry will have to reveal evidence in person during an upcoming damages trial, where it is expected Westcott's immediate family will attend.
A close family friend told DailyMail.com: "It's clearly apparent that she's trying to squeeze every last dollar out of Carl's family without any shred of empathy at the expense of an elderly man's legacy."
"The fact is the Westcott family wants her to face them because they believe they deserve that. She's taken their father's house and now she wants the shirt off his back."
"The least she can do is look them all in the eye while she does it."
Perry has placed $9million in escrow to pay the U.S. veteran.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.