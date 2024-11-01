Orlando Bloom Dragged Into Fiancée Katy Perry's Real Estate Battle After Claim From Dying Vet He Signed Over $11M Montecito Mansion by 'Mistake'

A source close to Westcott's family said: "The family believes strongly that Orlando should testify as he was heavily involved in the property management once the keys were exchanged and he visited prior."

In 2020, Carl Westcott, 85, agreed to sell his 9,000 sq. ft. home on a 2.5-acre lot to the pop star for $11.25million.

The 8-bed, 7.5-bath estate in the Santa Ynez foothills is now valued at more than $12.3 million, according to Realtor.com.