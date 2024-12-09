Haggard Prince Harry 'Terrified' Trump Has Him on 'Hit-List' Over His Visa Drugs Controversy – 'He and Meghan are Convinced The Don Will Boot Him Out of the States!'
Haggard Prince Harry fears he'll become the target of political revenge and be ousted from the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
This would leave him a man without a country following his U.K. banishment by his father, King Charles, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
We can also reveal an insider has said the renegade royal – and his American-born wife, Meghan Markle – recently purchased a home in Portugal for the princely sum of $4.7 million.
The California-based couple made their overseas investment after Harry, 40, admitted in his 2023 memoir, Spare, to using cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and ketamine.
Under federal law, the confession could cause the Duke of Sussex to be booted from the U.S. if he lied about drug use on his visa application – and a conservative think tank loyal to Trump filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security in a bid to make the document public!
Sources added fuel has been piled on the fire as the Sussexes have been grating on Trump's nerves since 2016 – when Markle, 43, called The Don "divisive" and "misogynistic" while throwing her support behind now-lame duck President Joe Biden.
"I believe they are very scared – especially since Meghan has talked badly about Trump, and I have read, seen and heard that she is very upset over the election results", an insider said.
"I do think they are fearfu, especially because of what Harry admitted in his memoir.
"I believe they bought this house in Portugal because of Trump in case they need another place to go if the American government deports Harry. An escape plan, if you will."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Invictus Games founder and his former Suits star spouse have been living in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with their kids – Prince Archie, 5, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.
Trump has accused Prince Harry of being disloyal to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after the prince repeatedly badmouthed his own family and the incoming commander-in-chief once called Markle "nasty" during a political war of words.
In the months leading up to his most recent election victory, Trump vowed he won't intervene to prevent Prince Harry from getting kicked out of the country!
"I wouldn't protect him", the two-term POTUS said. "He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable."
In the wake of Trump's decisive 2024 win, Heritage Foundation director Nile Gardiner believes there's a "strong possibility" the organization could successfully appeal a September federal court decision that kept Harry's visa application under seal.
The exec points out the new Homeland Security secretary could order a review of Harry's immigration application, but the "president's prerogative" could be the ultimate deciding factor.
However, Gardiner suggested: "It would be in the best interests of the American people if the Trump administration releases Prince Harry's records for public scrutiny, and Harry should be held to account."
Foundation members are especially vexed because they believe Prince Harry got preferential treatment to enter the country in 2020, and its lawsuit raises concerns his application was NOT "properly vetted"!
Royal expert Tom Quinn noted: "Harry's so used to living in a world where normal rules don't apply to him. He could be in big trouble."
Sources snitched Harry – who quit royal duties to chase Hollywood dollars with his wife had intended to pursue U.S. citizenship after his father evicted the couple from cozy Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, leaving them no home in the U.K.
Now, some squeal that hapless Harry may try to save face and leave America before Trump swings the ax!
The insider believed the Sussexes will settle in Portugal to be close to cancer-stricken Charles – yet far enough away to provide their young family with "more privacy".
