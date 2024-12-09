Haggard Prince Harry 'Terrified' Trump Has Him on 'Hit-List' Over His Visa Drugs Controversy – 'He and Meghan are Convinced The Don Will Boot Him Out of the States!'

Haggard Prince Harry fears he'll become the target of political revenge and be ousted from the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

This would leave him a man without a country following his U.K. banishment by his father, King Charles, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

We can also reveal an insider has said the renegade royal – and his American-born wife, Meghan Markle – recently purchased a home in Portugal for the princely sum of $4.7 million.

The California-based couple made their overseas investment after Harry, 40, admitted in his 2023 memoir, Spare, to using cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and ketamine.

Under federal law, the confession could cause the Duke of Sussex to be booted from the U.S. if he lied about drug use on his visa application – and a conservative think tank loyal to Trump filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security in a bid to make the document public!