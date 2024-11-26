EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken King Charles Getting Wife Camilla 'Final Dog' as 'Reminder of Him as He Knows the End is Near'
Cancer-stricken King Charles has already got Christmas all wrapped up for his new Queen...a dog from a rescue center after her beloved pooch passed away.
And the King, 76, has told courtiers that the new hound will be "the last one" he sources for Camilla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The monarch let slip his festive surprise to showbiz personalities in London after he attended a gala performance for the Royal Family where he was commiserated about the loss of Beth.
A Buckingham Palace source said: "Charles has said this will be the final dog. 'That's it, no more bloody dogs' were his actual words. He's recovering from cancer and knows his priority now is him and Camilla's health and happiness but he couldn't deny her the joy of acquiring another dog. Also, if he slips off this mortal coil before Camilla then the dog will be a reminder of his love and devotion."
Queen Camilla is a lover of the Jack Russell terrier, as is music diva Mariah Carey.
Beth had to be put down following an inoperable tumor.
A message posted on the Royal Family’s X account said: "A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties or curled up by the fire."
Camilla, 77, was so attached to her Jack Russell terriers – Bluebell and Beth – that their images were embroidered into her Coronation gown.
They regularly tagged along at royal duties and in 2020 Beth even helped unveil a plaque at the new kennels at Battersea Dogs and Cats Rescue Center in Windsor near London. A hidden piece of sausage was tied to the rope cord.
Beth and Bluebell also appeared as the 'Girls In Pearls' when Camilla guest edited an edition of Country Life magazine.
Just as Queen Elizabeth was devoted to her corgis, Camilla is a long-term fan of the Jack Russell.
When she adopted Beth in 2011, she already had two elderly Jack Russells called Tosca and Rosie (who have since passed away). Before them was Freddy, another Jack Russell who died in 2008, at the grand old age of 21.
"The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down. You could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail," Queen Camilla said on BBC Radio 5 Live in 2020.
It’s a passion she shares with King Charles, who lost his Jack Russell terrier Pooh in the woods at Balmoral in 1994 and never found him. After Pooh came Tigga, who was by Charles’s side during polo matches and in many a family Christmas card. Tigga was put down in 2002 at age of 18, but is immortalised in a willow sculpture in Highgrove House, the King’s country estate in Gloucestershire.
Beth may have lived a life of luxury at Buckingham Palace, but she wasn’t even the world’s most pampered Jack Russell.
That title would probably go to one of singer Carey’s dogs – she currently has eight: the Good Reverend Pow Jackson, Mutley P Gore Jackson The Third, Jill E Beans, Pipitty Jackson, Cha, Jackie Lambchops, JJ and Squeak E Beans.
Carey’s Jack Russells enjoy jacuzzi baths, go surfing with her and wear matching Gucci.
She sent them to pet therapy to cope with adjusting to the birth of her twins, and hand-feeds them strawberries. One was once driven 3,000 miles from New York to Los Angeles in his own chauffeur-driven limo because he wasn’t able to travel first class on a plane.
