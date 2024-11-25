Queen Camilla Hit By Shocking Documentary Branding Her 'Wicked Stepmother' As She Fights Chest Infection and Comforts 'Dying' King Charles
Queen Camilla has been branded a "wicked stepmother" in a new TV documentary.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the special aired later than planned due to King Charles' cancer diagnoses, as the royal is painted in a negative light, and the broadcaster — Channel 4 — feared a backlash.
The documentary claims Camilla, 77, spent three decades attempting to create a positive image, but the late Queen Elizabeth never wanted her to sit on the throne.
Camilla's role within the Royal Family was scrutinized last year when Prince Harry, 40, labelled her as "dangerous” and a "villain" in his interview with Anderson Cooper to promote his memoir, Spare.
He said: "She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.
"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British Press.
"And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that."
However, hours later, Prince Harry told Good Morning America he does not view Queen Camilla as an "evil stepmother".
The documentary, titled Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?, in a synopsis questions: "How did Camilla Parker Bowles ascend from most hated woman in Britain to Queen Camilla, national treasure? And was her transformation at Prince Harry's expense?"
However, in what will be a relief to Camilla, the special was slammed by critics who described it "tedious", "needlessly tacky" and "dull".
The documentary aired amid Camilla experiencing her own health problems, a chest infection, which saw her pullout of recent royal engagements, including the recent annual Royal Variety Performance TV spectacle.
But it appears she's now on the mend, after showing encouraging signs of recovery.
A royal source told DailyMail: "(The Queen) is a great believer that the show must go on and hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."
The source added Camilla "naturally disappointed to miss the evening's entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved."
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.
"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at (Friday's) Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."
Camilla had been aiding King Charles, 76, during his battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com revealed recently Camilla wants step-son Prince Harry to stay away from King Charles until his health improves
Sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com Camilla is "worried" a meeting between the estranged father-son duo would have a devastating impact on Charles' health amid his cancer battle.
Insiders told us: "Camilla is absolutely worried sick meeting Harry could send Charles' stress levels through the roof, as she knows stress is, quite literally, a killer – especially given Charles' condition.
"She's just as sick as Charles of Harry's diva dramas and tantrums and she just wants him to enjoy peace and quiet as she knows it's vital for his survival."
