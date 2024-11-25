Queen Camilla Hit By Shocking Documentary Branding Her 'Wicked Stepmother' As She Fights Chest Infection and Comforts 'Dying' King Charles

He said: "She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British Press.

"And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

However, hours later, Prince Harry told Good Morning America he does not view Queen Camilla as an "evil stepmother".