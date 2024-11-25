EXCLUSIVE: First Glimpse of Military Vet 'Hellbent on Taking Down CNN' — Radar Reveals the Never-Before-Seen Photo of Zachary Young … the Man at the Center of Network’s $1Billion Defamation Trial

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Zachary’s lawyers deposed CNN’s corporate representative on punitive damages on Friday. Then there is a pre trial conference Monday (November 25). That is the last hearing before the trial. It is the end of the road after three years of litigation. Now it all comes down to the trial.”

Another insider shared: "Zachary Young and his pitbull lawyers have staved off every challenge. They are hellbent on taking down CNN.”

During the CNN segment Tapper informed viewers that commenter Alex Marquardt found "Afghans trying to get out of the country face a black market full of promises, demands of exorbitant fees, and no guarantee of safety or success."

Young was then accused of being a “human trafficker” and a “war profiteer".