Bye, Joe: Doddery Biden Breaks Down in Tears as Jill Hails Him a 'Hero' During President's Farewell Dinner at White House — With No Sign of Kamala Harris
Joe Biden was overcome with emotions at his White House farewell dinner.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president became emotional when First Lady Jill delivered a touching tribute to her "husband and hero" highlighting his decades of public service.
While Biden, 79, shed tears during the emotional ceremony, Vice President Kamala Harris was notably absent from the event.
On Friday, November 22, the president and first lady thanked Democratic supporters and donors at a dinner held on the South Lawn of the White House.
During her speech, Jill applauded her husband's four decades of public service, including his four years as president.
Biden was seen wiping tears from his eyes as Jill addressed the crowd: "What I've watched you do for more than 40 years is extraordinary... Joe what you've done the last four years is breathtaking."
She concluded her speech by raising a glass to toast "my husband and hero, Joe Biden".
The pair then shared a kiss as she left the podium.
It was then Biden's turn to address attendees – and he began his speech by cracking a joke, saying: "If you have a seat, please take it. Don't jump in the pool!"
He continued: "Jill and I are hosting this dinner tonight for a very simple reason to say thank you. Thank you to so many dear friends.
"We began this journey to redeem the soul of the nation and define the light in the darkness.
"And I never could have gotten to where the White House has become without you and we never could have gotten as much done as we did without you. And that's not hyperbole. I mean it from the bottom of my heart."
As he gears up to hand over the White House to his predecessor, Donald Trump, on January 20, 2025, Biden called serving as president the "honor of my lifetime" as he reflected on his decades of public service.
He added: "One thing I've always believed about public service and especially the presidency, is the importance of asking ourselves, have we left the country in better shape than we found it? I can say with all my heart, the answer to that question is a resounding yes because of you.
"I believe we can be proud we're leaving America in a better place today than when we came into office four years ago."
Biden then noted the state of the country his administration inherited nearly four years ago, including the "worst pandemic we'd seen in over 100 years" as the economy was in a "tailspin" and of course the "violent insurrection on January 6" weeks before he was sworn into office.
While Harris – who lost her presidential bid to Trump earlier in the month – was not seen at the dinner, Biden chose to conclude his message on a positive note, echoing her concession speech, before he thanked his wife for standing by his side through it all.
He said: "We've come a long way since then... But I fully believe America is better positioned to lead the world today than any point in my 50 years of public service.
"I followed that standard because I had no choice. I'm Jill Biden's husband. That's the title I'm most proud of."
Biden added: "William Butler Yeats wrote, 'Think where man's glory most begins and ends, And say my glory was I had such friends.' Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
