Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Bye, Joe: Doddery Biden Breaks Down in Tears as Jill Hails Him a 'Hero' During President's Farewell Dinner at White House — With No Sign of Kamala Harris

Composite photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden shed tears as First Lady Jill called him her 'hero' at White House farewell dinner.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joe Biden was overcome with emotions at his White House farewell dinner.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president became emotional when First Lady Jill delivered a touching tribute to her "husband and hero" highlighting his decades of public service.

While Biden, 79, shed tears during the emotional ceremony, Vice President Kamala Harris was notably absent from the event.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden gets emotional at white house farewell dinner
Source: MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris was notably absent from the White House event.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, November 22, the president and first lady thanked Democratic supporters and donors at a dinner held on the South Lawn of the White House.

During her speech, Jill applauded her husband's four decades of public service, including his four years as president.

Biden was seen wiping tears from his eyes as Jill addressed the crowd: "What I've watched you do for more than 40 years is extraordinary... Joe what you've done the last four years is breathtaking."

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden gets emotional at white house farewell dinner
Source: MEGA

First Lady Jill made a toast to 'my husband and hero', bringing tears to the president's eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

She concluded her speech by raising a glass to toast "my husband and hero, Joe Biden".

The pair then shared a kiss as she left the podium.

It was then Biden's turn to address attendees – and he began his speech by cracking a joke, saying: "If you have a seat, please take it. Don't jump in the pool!"

He continued: "Jill and I are hosting this dinner tonight for a very simple reason to say thank you. Thank you to so many dear friends.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden gets emotional at white house farewell dinner
Source: MEGA

Biden reflected his administation overcoming the deadly pandemic, reviving the economy and the 'violent' insurrection after Donald Trump's first term.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

"We began this journey to redeem the soul of the nation and define the light in the darkness.

"And I never could have gotten to where the White House has become without you and we never could have gotten as much done as we did without you. And that's not hyperbole. I mean it from the bottom of my heart."

As he gears up to hand over the White House to his predecessor, Donald Trump, on January 20, 2025, Biden called serving as president the "honor of my lifetime" as he reflected on his decades of public service.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden gets emotional at white house farewell dinner
Source: MEGA

Biden called the presidency the 'honor of (his) lifetime' as he thanked supporters.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "One thing I've always believed about public service and especially the presidency, is the importance of asking ourselves, have we left the country in better shape than we found it? I can say with all my heart, the answer to that question is a resounding yes because of you.

"I believe we can be proud we're leaving America in a better place today than when we came into office four years ago."

Biden then noted the state of the country his administration inherited nearly four years ago, including the "worst pandemic we'd seen in over 100 years" as the economy was in a "tailspin" and of course the "violent insurrection on January 6" weeks before he was sworn into office.

Article continues below advertisement

While Harris – who lost her presidential bid to Trump earlier in the month – was not seen at the dinner, Biden chose to conclude his message on a positive note, echoing her concession speech, before he thanked his wife for standing by his side through it all.

He said: "We've come a long way since then... But I fully believe America is better positioned to lead the world today than any point in my 50 years of public service.

"I followed that standard because I had no choice. I'm Jill Biden's husband. That's the title I'm most proud of."

Biden added: "William Butler Yeats wrote, 'Think where man's glory most begins and ends, And say my glory was I had such friends.' Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.