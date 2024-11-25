Bye, Joe: Doddery Biden Breaks Down in Tears as Jill Hails Him a 'Hero' During President's Farewell Dinner at White House — With No Sign of Kamala Harris

On Friday, November 22, the president and first lady thanked Democratic supporters and donors at a dinner held on the South Lawn of the White House.

During her speech, Jill applauded her husband's four decades of public service, including his four years as president.

Biden was seen wiping tears from his eyes as Jill addressed the crowd: "What I've watched you do for more than 40 years is extraordinary... Joe what you've done the last four years is breathtaking."