EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Will 'Never Make It to the Altar' After Cheating Scandal Tore Their Romance Apart — Despite Putting on Fake Public Showings
A cheating scandal might have halted Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's plans to make it to the altar.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that despite the "fake public showings" within the last few weeks, the duo's romance has been "torn apart" following a lengthy engagement.
In September 2024, Guilfoyle was left "blindsided" when photos emerged of her fiancé out with heiress Bettina Anderson.
Don. Jr and Anderson were allegedly first spotted chatting at the Republican Nation Convention in Milwaukee in July.
A month later, the two were allegedly spotted "locking lips" at brunch in Palm Beach.
Despite the shocking photos, the former Fox News personality stood by the President-elect's son's side on election night following the historic win.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras. The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over.”
While Guilfoyle's appearance during Election Day came as a shock to many, the insider explained: "Let's just say that Don Jr. and the rest of them got the distant impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him."
The source added: "Despite what the Trumps might say in public, they were never fully behind Kimberly. Some of them were even turned off by her, thought they'll never admit it."
Rumors of a family feud exploded after President Trump's oldest granddaughter, Kai, 18, shared a photo of the "whole clan."
As seen in the photo posted by Kai on Twitter— it features President Trump, his five children, five grandchildren, and Elon Musk with his son.
Followers were quick to comment on the family members missing in the group photo — First Lady Melania Trump and Kimberly.
An insider said: "I mean, can it be any more obvious? Even Donny's ex-wife, Vanessa, was in the photos."
A source previously RadarOnline.com: “The fact Melania and Kimberly are missing from this ‘whole family’ portrait has sparked a flood of rumors all is not well in the Trump ranks."
The former Fox News host, 55, and the former president's son have been dating since 2018 after following his divorce from his first wife Vanessa.
The duo announced their engagement in 2022.
Back in April, the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary together — which resulted in many questions from followers.
He wrote on Instagram post he wrote: Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way. I love you."
One user asked: “Are you guys going to finally get married?”
Another said: “When’s the wedding?”
