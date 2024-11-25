Lindsay Lohan Hit With Claim She Spent 'Up to $300K on Plastic Surgery' after Flooring Fans with Major New 'Facelift'
Lindsay Lohan has been accused of dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on plastic surgery.
RadarOnline.com can reveal plastic surgery experts weighed in on potential procedures the Freaky Friday star may have undergone after she stunned fans with a surprisingly youthful new look.
Lohan debuted her fresh look in recent public appearances after largely staying out of the spotlight for several years.
Plastic surgery expert Dr. Jonny Betteridge suggested the 38-year-old could have forked over as much as $300,000 for her fresh face.
Betteridge, who founded London-based JB Aesthetics, rambled off a list of cosmetic procedures he suspected Lohan has had done in a now-viral Instagram video.
The video featured a recent red carpet photo of the Parent Trap star along with a caption over the image reading "Lindsay Lohan Treatment Breakdown".
Betteridge began the video: "These are all the treatments I think Lindsay Lohan has had done as an aesthetics doctor working in the industry.
"Botox, surgical brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, some degree of surgical facelift – likely an endoscopic approach – lip lift, lip fillers and veneers."
Lohan's vibrant look wasn't solely contributed to a myriad of cosmetic procedures either.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He continued: "From a skincare perspective, I'd say laser resurfacing and a dermatologist led skincare routine.
"And the cost of this if you combine everything together would be in the range of $200,000 to $300,000.
"So, a lot of money has gone in to look like this."
As a side by side image of Lohan's recent appearance and an old photo flashed on screen, Betteridge broke down how the suspected procedures achieved a "facelift" look without the common signs of a traditional facelift, such as tight, pulled skin and slight scarring around the ears.
Betteridge explained: "By having these treatments done all at once means you can't quite pinpoint what she's had done, which lends itself to more undetectable outcome, unless you really know what you're looking for."
Lohan's recent public outings have caused a stir online, with fans gushing over how she seemingly has aged backwards.
While some applauded the actress' look, others appeared to side with Betteridge in believing she's had extensive – and expensive – cosmetic work done.
One Instagram user commented on Betteridge's post: "I couldn't recognize her. I like this face! So beautiful!"
Another said: "Money buys beauty. she looks beautiful!"
On X, one user responded to a post about Lohan being accused of going under the knife and said: "Let us not do with Lindsay Lohan’s & Christina Aguilera’s amazing plastic surgeries what we did with Kylie Jenner’s lips where we all were gaslighting people into thinking it was natural, maturing with age, & blahblahblah, they look stunning but average people cannot achieve this."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.