Lindsay Lohan Heading To Dubai To Give Birth After NYC Dinner With Mom Dina & Siblings
Lindsay Lohan had a final dinner in New York City with her mother Dina and siblings before she left for Dubai — where she plans to give birth to her first child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has learned that the Mean Girls actress, her husband Bader Shammas, Dina, her older brother Michael Jr., her sister Aliana and younger brother Dakota were at The Clocktower restaurant inside the Edition Hotel. Lindsay’s mother Michael was also present.
An insider said the dinner was the first time they have all been together in 7 years. The reunion came days after Dina and Michael Jr’s wife Nina threw an elaborate bridal shower for Lindsay.
Dina said about the party, “What a beautiful baby shower we gave my sweet angel Lindsay this weekend, surrounded by family and friends, filled with the utmost joy and love. We are blessed and over the moon in anticipation for our baby miracle to arrive."
We're told Dina will be present in Dubai when Lindsay's baby is born.
Last month, Lindsay announced she was pregnant with her first child. She wrote on Instagram, “We are blessed and excited!”
The news came nearly a year after Lindsay and the financier tied the knot.
She wrote," am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.”
She added, “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”
The two initially announced their engagement in November 2021. Bader proposed off-set while she was filming her Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.