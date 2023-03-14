Lindsay Lohan Pregnant: 'Mean Girls' Icon 'Very Excited' To Be Expecting First Child With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom! Not like a regular mom, but a cool mom.

The Mean Girls actress announced she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas on Tuesday, having yet to debut her baby bump.

"We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Lohan said in a statement. A source tells RadarOnline.com that the actress is overjoyed with the news and cannot wait to be a mother.