Lindsay Lohan Pregnant: 'Mean Girls' Icon 'Very Excited' To Be Expecting First Child With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom! Not like a regular mom, but a cool mom.
The Mean Girls actress announced she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas on Tuesday, having yet to debut her baby bump.
"We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Lohan said in a statement. A source tells RadarOnline.com that the actress is overjoyed with the news and cannot wait to be a mother.
The parents-to-be tied the knot last year after the businessman popped the question in November 2021. Shammas proposed off-set while she was filming her Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.
"I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," Lohan gushed about her spouse in July 2022. "I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."
Last fall, she continued to sing his praises, describing Shammas as an "amazing husband" who is also a "very calm person."
"Just the best," she told Cosmopolitan about her counterpart.
Shammas and Lohan were first linked back in 2019 to early 2020 and loved ones were quick to give their stamp of approval.
"Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now," the star's mom, Dina Lohan, told Us Weekly in April 2020.
He has pulled out the stops for Lohan time and time again, keeping a smile on her face and even surprising her with a Cartier bracelet on their first Christmas together.
"That was really special to me," the Inappropriate Comedy star told Vogue about the "most memorable" gift she had ever received. "That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids."