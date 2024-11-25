Your tip
Cash-Strapped Justin Bieber 'May Be Forced Back on the Road to Pay Medical Bills' for Neurological Disorder as He's 'Spending Like Crazy Without Earning'

Justin Bieber has allegedly 'always been irresponsible with money.'

Nov. 25 2024, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Cash-strapped Justin Bieber is still suffering from a debilitating neurological disorder – but sources said he may be forced to tour again to pay the bills.

The 30-year-old pop star is said to spend money like there's no tomorrow, even as his income stream dries up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He hasn't released a studio album since 2021 and had to cancel most of his Justice World tour in early 2023 following his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

A source said: "Justin has always been irresponsible with money and spends freely without looking at prices or his bank balance. No wonder the money is dwindling."

The tip of the iceberg was Bieber getting hit with a massive $380,349 property tax bill on his $16.6 million home in Coachella Valley, California.

The insider explained: "The quickest way to make some cash would be to tour, but Justin probably wouldn't be able to withstand the rigors of the road."

His condition could cause such symptoms as facial paralysis, hearing loss, vertigo, tinnitus, dizziness, and hoarseness.

Another option Bieber is reportedly considering suing his former advisers for mismanaging his $300 million fortune, most of which came from selling his music catalog last year.

The insider said: "Things are not looking good for Justin. Without any cash flow, he's not going to be able to sustain his extravagant lifestyle much longer."

