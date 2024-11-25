Lisa Marie Presley’s Secret FBI File Revealed — How Death Threats and Stalkers Made Her Life Hell
Lisa Marie Presley was drowning in plenty of battles before her death, a secret FBI file can now reveal.
The only daughter of the King of Rock and Roll was dealing with everything from death threats to a stalker to even an extortion scheme, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A 115-page FBI dossier, viewed exclusively by RadarOnline.com, shows just how much of a horror show Presley's life became. The heavily redacted file reveal the FBI was investigating a mail death threat aimed at the 54-year-old and Michael Jackson, who Presley was married to from 1994 to 1996.
In the threat, the unknown suspect claimed to be a relative of Elvis and threatened to bomb his famous residence, Graceland, as well as other properties attached to the legendary singer if Presley and her brood didn't agree to hold a "family conference".
The suspect reportedly said: "You should have never married Michael.
"It was never meant to be. Now it's going to end with you losing what you value dearly... your kids."
At the time, the suspect seemed to know everything about Presley, including her "personal phone numbers, when she's staying in New York at Trump Tower, even numbers at her mother Priscilla's house".
A source shared: "She even surrounded herself with her own security rather than rely on Michael's," and added that Presley hid out in a gated community in Hollywood Hills.
The insider said Presley was "nervous as a kitten" during the ordeal. However, the FBI did up tracking down the suspect who they noted "did not appear to be dangerous".
Despite the positive update, the threats against Presley's life continued. In 1996, a "racist vulgar" man vowed "he would kill Presley-Jackson" during his next business trip to Los Angeles after she rejected several gifts he had sent her.
The man backed off after the FBI warned him about the serious consequences of those type of threats and he was "convinced to stop the harassment".
In 2001, the FBI targeted another "extortion threat to murder", this time targeting a woman who claimed "Lisa Marie is not the real daughter of Elvis Presley but that [redacted] is Presley's real daughter."
One again, the FBI tracked down the suspect who claimed she "never threatened Lisa Marie Presley" or made any statement saying she should be "eliminated".
A source shared: "The sad truth is that fame attracts nutcases, and in Lisa Marie's case, they turned her life into a living hell."
Presley's posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown recently hit book shelves over a year after she died at the age of 54 in 2023. A month before her passing, she asked her daughter, Riley Keough, to help her finish the book.
Keough revealed: "Though she tried various approaches, and sat for many book interviews, she couldn't figure out how to write about herself."
She continued: "The last 10 years of her life had been so brutally hard that she was only able to look back on everything through that lens. She felt I could have a more holistic view of her life than she could. So I agreed to help her with it, not thinking much of the commitment, assuming we would write it together over time."
The mother-of-four died of a small bowel obstruction on January 12, 2023. The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office ruled that it was caused by a bariatric surgery she had undergone years before her death.
