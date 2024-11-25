Your tip
Adele Planning to 'Become Hermit in Bed Downing Red Wine' After Blockbuster Vegas Residency Ends — and Following Her '25 Bottles of Plonk a Night' Boast

Composite photo of Adele
Adele reveals how she intends to spend her time following end of Las Vegas residency — and it's bad news for her liver.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Adele plans to spend her days binging on red wine at home after completing her blockbuster Las Vegas residency.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British singer's short-term ambitions now her gruelling two-year Sin City run is over.

adele facing long road back
Adele's Sin City residency has lasted two years.

She told the audience at her final gig on Saturday: "I'm not doing anything else.

"I'm actually sing myself about what I'm going to do. I don't have any f---ing plans.

Adele, 36, added: "I guess I'll just day-drink."

Her boozing admission comes after she recently boasted she could drink "25 bottles of wine in one night and I'll be fine".

Speaking on stage at one of her earlier Sin City gigs this month, she said: "I don't drink as much as I'd like to, but in two weeks I'm retiring, I'm going to become a day drinker.

adele facing long road back
Adele claimed she can drink '25 bottles of wine in one sitting'.

"The thing is, I can't really handle liquor in general.

"I can drink 25 bottles of white wine in one night and I’ll be fine.

"I will have a normal conversation with you.

"Three liquor drinks, and I am 25 sheets to the wind. I am heading to another planet."

Adele, currently engaged sports agent Rich Paul, 42, also addressed speculation she would be retiring during Saturday's concert at the Colosseum, Caesars Palace, by explaining she wasn't sure when she would next release new music or tour.

adele rich paul european wedding jpg
Adele is currently engaged to sports agent Rich Paul.

She told her fans: "I just dunno when I want to next come on stage.

"And it's time to move on.

"It's time for the next chapter and it's time for the next season of my life."

At the end of her performance, Adele recalled the start of her stint in Sin City as "f------ rocky" and described 2022, which saw her cancel gigs less than 24 hours before the first show, as the "worst year of her life".

Her entire 24-date residency was scrapped at the 11th hour after claims that half her team had Covid and they "ran out of time" for the show to be ready.

adele planning to become hermit in bed downing red wine after blockbuster vegas residency ends and following her bottles of plonk a night boast
Adele admitted her Las Vegas residency got off to a rocky start.

On stage on Saturday night, Adele chugged a glass of wine and told the huge audience of 5,000 fans, in a clip shared to X: "I am so sad that this residency is over and I am so glad that it happened I really, really am.

"It got off to such a f------ rocky rocky way, it was one of the worst years of my life.

"I was being punched around, it was horrible and I was told it was career suicide and Vegas would never forgive me for (cancelling) so last minute'.

Choking back tears she continued: "But we were talking as a team team earlier, That's when I first started crying, had I done that show I cancelled, I certainly wouldn't be standing her tonight doing my 100 show here."

adele rich paul european wedding
Adele and Paul have settled down together in the U.S.

She went on: "If something doesn't feel right to you, in anything, don't f------ do it it doesn't matter what, and I am talking about gut instinct, if something doesn't feel right don't do it.

"I am bursting with pride and I am so proud of myself and so proud of my team, the band, my fans I'm so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

