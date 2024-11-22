Listen as Brazen Kevin Hart Refuses to Name Pal on Sin City Sex Trip Where He Cheated on Wife: 'What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas'

Shamed Kevin Hart issued a "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" vow to protect a billionaire pal after he was caught with his pants down in Sin City.

The Back On The Strip star was caught cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish in a sleazy sex extortion video, but Kevin told law enforcement agents he wouldn't name the moneybags wingman who flew him into Las Vegas with a bevy of beauties to play cards and kickback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He confessed that his friend was the probable original target of the sex tape sting.

You can listen to Hart's statement below.