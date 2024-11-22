Listen as Brazen Kevin Hart Refuses to Name Pal on Sin City Sex Trip Where He Cheated on Wife: 'What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas'
Shamed Kevin Hart issued a "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" vow to protect a billionaire pal after he was caught with his pants down in Sin City.
The Back On The Strip star was caught cheating on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish in a sleazy sex extortion video, but Kevin told law enforcement agents he wouldn't name the moneybags wingman who flew him into Las Vegas with a bevy of beauties to play cards and kickback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He confessed that his friend was the probable original target of the sex tape sting.
You can listen to Hart's statement below.
The actor, 45, made the vow in the call as he came clean about his infidelity as part of an ongoing court case involving his former friend Jonathan 'JT' Jackson, 47, which is still ongoing.
He spoke about his antics in a shocking hour-long taped phone call to District Attorney Investigator Robin Letourneau, which has been obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Loyal Hart told the DA: "I want to be completely honest at this whole thing. There's one party that I want to leave nameless, because I know he's a married guy and I don't want him caught up in this stuff with me because I saw him while I was there, and I believe that he was the original target.
Hart said: "My friend, he's a billionaire. So the reason why I say that is I was supposed to go to Barcelona, Spain. And on that day, a terrorist attack happened in Barcelona, so I canceled my trip, and my friend was going to Vegas. I said, 'Well, I'm not going to Barcelona, I'll go and hop on the plane with you'.
"He had his own plane. I said, 'When are you leaving?' He was like, 'In about 25 minutes'. I said, 'I can be there. I can make it. I'm already packed'."
The calls continued: "When I get there, there were three girls on the plane with him. Now, I believe that the way that they came across him is that me and my friend that I'm going to keep nameless right now, we all run in the same circles.
"We all play poker. We play high-stakes poker together. We're gambling buddies, for lack of a better word. So, I think some of the girls may have worked some of the games, and that's where they knew him from, or maybe he seen one of them. I've never seen any of them. So I think that would be where he possibly knew them from. So because they were with him, I'm thinking they're cool girls, they're with him. We go to Vegas.
"They went with him to wherever they were staying. These girls did not stay with me. They were at another hotel. And if my memory serves me correctly, I think it was the Venetian if I'm not mistaken. I stayed at the Cosmopolitan Hotel."
Hart admitted to sleeping with one of the women called Montia Sabbag after taking MDMA and drinking heavily in the tape.
But he added in the call that his rich mate admitted to having sex with another of the trio, called Claire.
The star says: "We were telling these stories because I was just trying to get background and see where he was. So I wanted to let him know that I had sex with one of the girls, I didn't know if he liked them or what, but I wanted to let him know that they were wild girls.
"And I also believe that my friend that's a billionaire was the original target. He's a married guy. He was on the plane with them. They had a hotel room where they were with him. He gave them their own room too. She had the materials to go and set up."
