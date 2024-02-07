Kevin Hart Extortion War: Blogger Tasha K's Company Denies Defaming Comedian as Court Battle Heats Up

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , Yelen Entertainment , the company run by the YouTuber's husband and responsible for the content the blogger publishes, asked that Hart's suit be dismissed.

Blogger Tasha K 's company denied the claim it attempted to shakedown Kevin Hart for $250k before publishing an interview with the comedian's ex-assistant Miesha Shakes .

He said before she posted the interview online, Tasha had an associate reach out to his team. He said the associate said the interview would not be posted IF Hart coughed up $250k.

Last year, Hart sued Tasha, Yelen, and his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes . He claimed Tasha interviewed Shakes – who he said made several false claims about him.

The comedian said Tasha published the video despite his legal letter . He demanded unspecified damages for the harm to his reputation and the alleged civil extortion.

Hart said he refused to play ball . Instead, he called the police. His legal team then fired off a cease and desist to Tasha K warning her not to publish the interview. They told her the interview was a breach of Shakes’ non-disclosure agreement with him.

A couple of weeks after filing the suit, Hart asked the court to grant him a restraining order and injunction against Yelen – while his lawsuit continued to play out in court — that would force Tasha to remove the video.

He told the court, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, the Secret Life of Pets, and others.”

The judge shut down Hart’s plea but allowed his case to move forward.