Kevin Hart’s Civil Extortion Lawsuit Against Tasha K Facing Delay Due to Blogger’s Ongoing Bankruptcy Battle With Cardi B

The blogger whom Kevin Hart accused of attempting to extort him asked a judge to press the brakes on the comedian’s recently filed civil lawsuit — due to her ongoing bankruptcy. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to issue a stay in Hart’s case — which would essentially put it on pause.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @UNWINEWITHTASHAK/INSTAGRAM =

Tasha said she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2023. As a result, all civil lawsuits against her were put on pause and no new actions can be brought against her until the bankruptcy is finalized — unless the judge presiding over the case signs off on Hart moving forward despite the bankruptcy being unresolved. Hart has yet to file a request in the bankruptcy case.

Article continues below advertisement

As we previously reported, last month, Hart sued Tasha and his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes. The comedian claimed his ex-employee sat down for an interview with the blogger where she made multiple false statements. Hart said before Tasha published the interview, an associate of hers reached out to his team and offered to delete the footage in exchange for $250k. Hart refused to pay and called the police.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The entertainer then filed a civil lawsuit for alleged civil extortion and defamation. Recently, he asked the court to grant him a temporary restraining order that would force Tasha to remove the interview from the internet.

Hart told the court, "After my refusal to pay, the interview was published. After its publication, I watched the Interview and saw that, in addition to discussing private matters in breach of the NDA, Shakes made statements about me that were simply false, including that I supposedly made a secret video recording of a sexual encounter and faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident. I did not record any such video, and I have never faced criminal charges in connection with that alleged incident or any related matters."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

He added, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, the Secret Life of Pets, and others.” A judge had yet to rule on the restraining order request.

Article continues below advertisement

Tasha decided to file for bankruptcy after Cardi B started the process of seizing her assets to collect on a $4 million judgment. As we previously reported, the Bodak Yellow rapper sued Tasha over false claims she made on her YouTube channel. Cardi testified in court that the blogger spread lies that she had worked as an escort, used hard drugs, and had an STD. The rapper provided medical records in court to prove the claims were a lie.

The jury ended up siding with Cardi. Tasha attempted to appeal the decision but lost. Months later, she filed for bankruptcy and listed assets in the $50-$100k range. Tasha claimed she did not have the assets to pay Cardi. Cardi opposed Tasha being allowed to wipe the $4 million judgment clean in the bankruptcy — and filed a lawsuit in the bankruptcy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In the end, the judge ruled Tasha could not discharge the 7-figure judgment in her Chapter 11. At the moment, Cardi has been attempting to figure out where Tasha’s assets are located. Cardi recently accused Tasha and her husband of failing to disclose in their bankruptcy filing a series of trusts they allegedly created.

“Unfortunately, neither the Debtor nor her husband Cheickna Kebe have been truthful regarding the existence of both offshore and domestic trusts created for them. Specifically, Debtor’s schedules do not reveal the existence of any trusts,” her motion read. Tasha has yet to respond to Cardi’s claims in court.