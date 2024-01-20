‘I Have Suffered’: Kevin Hart Pleads With Judge for Restraining Order Against Tasha K, Demands Ex-Assistant's Interview Be Taken Down
Kevin Hart asked a court to grant him a temporary restraining order that would force blogger Tasha K to take down the video of her interview with his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes— which he alleged was full of defamatory claims.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Friday, the comedian filed a declaration as part of his lawsuit against Tasha K and Miesha where he said his reputation and career were on the line.
Last month, Kevin sued Tasha and Miesha over an interview the blogger conducted with Kevin's ex-assistant.
The entertainer said Miesha made several false claims about him. Kevin said before Tasha posted the video on her YouTube channel, an associate of hers reached out to his team and offered to not post it in exchange for $250k.
The comedian then filed a lawsuit for civil extortion and defamation.In his lawsuit, “[Tasha] has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities,” the lawsuit read.
In his newly filed declaration, the comedian said the recent allegations made by his ex-assistant on Tasha’s YouTube channel have harmed his career.
He wrote, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, the Secret Life of Pets, and others.”
Kevin added, “I also endorse various national brands, and those endorsement deals depend in part on a public perception of my reputation, respectability, and character.”
In his declaration, Kevin revealed Miesha worked for him from August 2017 to October 2020. The entertainer said as part of her exit agreement, he agreed to pay Miesha $30k per year and provide her with health insurance for 3 years.
He added, "After my refusal to pay, the interview was published. After its publication, I watched the Interview and saw that, in addition to discussing private matters in breach of the NDA, Shakes made statements about me that were simply false, including that I supposedly made a secret video recording of a sexual encounter and faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident. I did not record any such video, and I have never faced criminal charges in connection with that alleged incident or any related matters."
A judge has yet to rule on Hart's motion for a temporary restraining order.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cardi B is in the process of trying to collect on a $4 million judgement owed to her by Tasha K after the rapper sued the blogger for defamation.