‘I Have Suffered’: Kevin Hart Pleads With Judge for Restraining Order Against Tasha K, Demands Ex-Assistant's Interview Be Taken Down

Kevin Hart asked a court to grant him a temporary restraining order that would force blogger Tasha K to take down the video of her interview with his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes— which he alleged was full of defamatory claims.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Friday, the comedian filed a declaration as part of his lawsuit against Tasha K and Miesha where he said his reputation and career were on the line.