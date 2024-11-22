Ed Sheeran's Rapper Cousin Slams 'Weirdo' Pop Star and Begs 'Leave Me Alone!' After He's Threatened With Legal Action Over Album Cover to 14-year-old Collaboration
Ed Sheeran's rapper cousin isn't exactly happy with how he is apparently being treated by the English pop star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Jethro Sheeran has accused his famous cousin of personally ordering his record label Warner Music to threaten him with legal action.
Jethro claimed Ed himself ordered the record label to force the rapper to remove both his name and face from the artwork of a remix of one of their throwback collaborations - a song titled Raise Em Up, which the pair recorded together 14 years ago.
Jethro, who goes by his alias Alonestar, raged on Facebook: "Ed. I’m not a fan, can’t you just live your life? Leave me alone to do my thing and you do yours."
He continued: "I’m so sick of lying and holding the truth back. Everyone blames lawyers and managers. Warner Music UK lawyer was also shocked as my lawyers why she was in this case activated by Ed Sheeran.
"'It was all Ed. I don’t care anymore, I’m not gonna lie for him."
Jethro also accused the 33-year-old of having all of his songs taken down: "Those songs helps my daughter, my mother, our Sheeran family, be safe and eat and survive. It’s him, disgusting and disgraceful and I write and produced the songs."
He then begged Ed to focus on other matters and stated: "Go do a pop tour with someone please bro.. go with Stormzy... I know a lot .. Edward, don’t trip anymore. Leave me alone to do my thing and you do yours. Storms, have a word with this silver spoon weirdo... God bless all."
Stormzy is a fellow British rapper who has done numerous collaborations with Ed.
Jethro had originally planned for the album artwork to the Raise Em Up cover to be of him and Ed and the hitmaker's name. However, amid the legal backlash, it has changed to Jethro posing along as his logo and a parental advisory sticked have replaced Ed.
Ed previously appeared in one of his cousin's music videos, while Jethro featured on Ed's singles Move On, Pause, and You Need Me, I Don't Need You.
This is not the first time Ed has left another musician raging.
In 2022, songwriter Sami Chokri claimed Ed's 2017 track Shape Of You copied “particular lines and phrases” from his 2015 track titled Oh Why.
Chokri said at the time: "I feel like I’ve been robbed by someone I respect, or respected ... This is years of a cloud over my head."
He claimed he attempted to reach out to Ed and his team: “All I heard and read was emails back belittling me. All I wanted to do was ask if there was an explanation. If I had one then we wouldn't have to go through this rubbish.”
However, Ed and his Shape Of You co-songwriters were eventually awarded over a $1million in legal fees after winning the copyright trial.
Justice Zacaroli said the performer "neither deliberately nor subconsciously" copied the hook of the popular song.
