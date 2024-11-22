Ed Sheeran's Rapper Cousin Slams 'Weirdo' Pop Star and Begs 'Leave Me Alone!' After He's Threatened With Legal Action Over Album Cover to 14-year-old Collaboration

Jethro claimed Ed himself ordered the record label to force the rapper to remove both his name and face from the artwork of a remix of one of their throwback collaborations - a song titled Raise Em Up, which the pair recorded together 14 years ago.

Jethro, who goes by his alias Alonestar, raged on Facebook: "Ed. I’m not a fan, can’t you just live your life? Leave me alone to do my thing and you do yours."

He continued: "I’m so sick of lying and holding the truth back. Everyone blames lawyers and managers. Warner Music UK lawyer was also shocked as my lawyers why she was in this case activated by Ed Sheeran.

"'It was all Ed. I don’t care anymore, I’m not gonna lie for him."