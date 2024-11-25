Oasis' Death Warning: Noel and Liam Gallagher Kick Booze, Cigarettes and Drugs After Being Told They Will Die — And Now Stick to Honey Teas and Non-Alcoholic Wine
Oasis rockers Liam and Noel Gallagher have been told to give cigarettes, drugs, and booze the boot before the substances claim their lives.
Now the pair enjoy after-dinner mints, hot tea, and water to kick back after gigs where once they'd paint the town red by downing beers, and whiskey and taking cocaine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A band source told us: "The guys were told that if they wanted to live then the drugs and the booze needed to go. They are middle-aged guys now and can't party like they once did. And they've also been told not to burn the candle at both ends when they embark on the new tour otherwise they might not see the end of the gigs."
Oasis star Noel, 57, now shuns his former lifestyle of heavy drinking and drugs in favor of more gentle ways of relaxing.
He munches on After Eight mints and necks bottles of booze-free wine to unwind after gigs.
Noel said of his backstage rider for promoters to lay on at his concerts: "Personally, I haven’t got a lot of requirements – water, crisps, chocolate. Non-alcoholic wine.
"And After Eight mints. And Matchmakers!"
Leaked versions of riders from Noel’s heyday in Oasis show the band’s backstage demands consisted of a huge list of cigarettes and alcohol.
They are said to have asked for a "cean and tidy" dressing room stacked with 30 white towels, along with flowers, a massive mirror and a huge catalog of alcohol. Among the ’90s group’s drink demands were 10 bottles of wine, five cases of cigarettes, "good quality imported beer" and spirits, lemons, corkscrews – and five cigarette lighters.
Dad-of-three Gallagher, currently preparing for the 2025 Oasis reunion tour, announced in January he had split from his publicist wife Sara MacDonald after 12 years of marriage and said before the break-up he had been following a clean living lifestyle that meant he didn’t usually even drink wine at home if Sara opened a bottle.
He also had a gym installed in his home.
And his volatile sibling, 52, has given cigarettes and alcohol the boot in favor of turmeric and honey.
- Rock Wildman Liam Gallagher Has Swapped Diet of Drugs, Cigarettes and Alcohol For Tea Infusions and Hiking as He Prepares for Oasis Reunion Tour
- One Direction Insider Set to Blow Lid Off 'Horrors' and Simon Cowell’s Brutal Regime To Keep Band Earning Millions: Tragic Liam Payne 'Died Haunted by Brutal Realities of Fame'
- Insiders Fear For Mental Health of Reclusive Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik In Wake of Bandmate Liam Payne’s Death
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He's tuning up his ageing vocal cords ahead of the long-awaited reunion.
And instead of cans of lager and cigs before going out on stage, he necks a couple of mugs of the spice-infused bee brew. He said of the infusion: "It's good for the voice, I'm told. It's f*****g good, man."
The wildman later moved on to half a bottle of brandy and honey as a pre-gig routine. But said he had now given booze the boot before going on stage. He confessed: "I don't drink me. I don’t drink before I go on stage."
He added: "No booze for me, lots of water, but when I come off and it's been a decent gig, then I'll have a couple later, you know what I mean."
The Oasis reunion tour will take them to the US, Canada and Mexico in August and September 2025.
The band previously teased the news on billboards in New York, Toronto, Chicago, and other cities. "Be careful what you wish for," the advertisements said.
They will play Toronto Rogers Stadium on 24 August, Chicago Soldier Field on 28 August, New Jersey MetLife Stadium on 31 August, Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium on 6 September, and Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros on 12 September.
US rock band Cage the Elephant will support across all dates.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.