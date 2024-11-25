Oasis' Death Warning: Noel and Liam Gallagher Kick Booze, Cigarettes and Drugs After Being Told They Will Die — And Now Stick to Honey Teas and Non-Alcoholic Wine

Oasis rockers Liam and Noel Gallagher have been told to give cigarettes, drugs, and booze the boot before the substances claim their lives.

Now the pair enjoy after-dinner mints, hot tea, and water to kick back after gigs where once they'd paint the town red by downing beers, and whiskey and taking cocaine, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A band source told us: "The guys were told that if they wanted to live then the drugs and the booze needed to go. They are middle-aged guys now and can't party like they once did. And they've also been told not to burn the candle at both ends when they embark on the new tour otherwise they might not see the end of the gigs."