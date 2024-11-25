Top Trump Confidante Kellyanne Conway ‘Had Real Housewives-Style Face-Off’ With Meghan McCain at Women's Power Summit ‘Over Years’-Long Grudge

The pair featured on a panel at The Washington Post's post-election Global Women’s Summit and after the debate finished, Conway made a beeline for McCain in the green room to confront her about his historic comments she made about her marriage to former husband George Conway, which she branded “gross” during a segment on The View.

An eyewitness said: "Kellyanne walked up to Meghan and said, 'I wasn't going to say this while I was miked but do you remember what you said about me and my marriage on The View?

"You called my marriage 'gross.’”