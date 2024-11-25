Top Trump Confidante Kellyanne Conway ‘Had Real Housewives-Style Face-Off’ With Meghan McCain at Women's Power Summit ‘Over Years’-Long Grudge
A long-standing row between Kellyanne Conway and Meghan McCain boiled over backstage at a women's summit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal eyewitnesses claimed the scene was "like something from The Real Housewives" as the feuding pair locked horns.
The pair featured on a panel at The Washington Post's post-election Global Women’s Summit and after the debate finished, Conway made a beeline for McCain in the green room to confront her about his historic comments she made about her marriage to former husband George Conway, which she branded “gross” during a segment on The View.
An eyewitness said: "Kellyanne walked up to Meghan and said, 'I wasn't going to say this while I was miked but do you remember what you said about me and my marriage on The View?
"You called my marriage 'gross.’”
Conway, 57, and McCain, 40, had not directly debated each other on the panel, adding to the surprise for witnesses there was a confrontation, though Conway had appeared at times combative towards the moderator and audience, some witnesses said.
Conway was heard saying to McCain: "Do you realize what you said and what you did? Do you realize all the people you hurt?"
McCain, who quit The View in 2021 and is now a podcaster, appeared shaken over the confrontation, which lasted a matter of minutes, and keen to leave. Friends said she was later "shaking" with emotion.
According to The Daily Beast, the witness added: "I heard Meghan say to her, 'I don't remember what I said that hurt you.'
"Meghan said it was making her uncomfortable but that seemed to make it worse."
McCain walked away from Conway who appeared unfazed.
The witness said," “Meghan looked shaken and was just trying to get out of there.”
The political divisions and tension within Conway's family played out publicly, especially on social media, during Donald Trump’s first presidency.
While Conway was in the Oval Office advising Trump, 78, as counselor to the president, her husband George and eldest daughter Claudia were nearly incessantly tweeting and TikToking their dissent.
At one point, Claudia said she wanted to emancipate herself from her mother, while her father did just that: he divorced his wife of 22 years, with whom he shares four children, in 2023. Claudia, now 20, and her mother have reconciled personally although they remain politically at odds.
Conway said: "I waited until the cameras and microphones were off to privately and calmly address the very public insults she has directed at my family."
Conway added: "She may wish to outrun her recent past as a years-long resident Mean Girl on The View and Bravo, where her mouth was a spigot of vile and bile hurled toward people and topics she does not know, including my marriage and children, and casually lying about silly things like me calling her (I don't have her number)."
McCain said: "It was a bizarre experience and certainly not what I expected when I accepted an invitation to speak at an event hosted by The Washington Post and Tina Brown.
"The only reason why their marriage was ever a hot topic was because they were constantly airing their dirty laundry to America."
