Inside Brazen Diddy's Latest Failed Bail Attempt — and Why Judge Refused His Desperate Appeal to Await Trial on Private Island

Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked to be stationed on his private island while he awaits sex-trafficking trial.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper's ambitious plan involved spending the time before his sex trafficking trial in May next year holed up at his house in Star Island in Florida — which was raided by Federal agents in March.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs requested to be confined to a private island in his latest bail bid, which was turned down by a judge.

Diddy's team have now offered an alternative location for him to await trial.

Diddy’s team hoped to convince District Judge Arun Subramaniam, who is overseeing the rapper’s sex trafficking case, to allow the rapper to stay at his residence.

The private island home only has one entry point for access on and off the island.

And while Diddy's home has a dock, the music mogul would not have access to a boat while under house arrest.

However, Judge Subramanian immediately rejected the idea stating: "That is not going to work."